FOREX-Yen hits 5-week low vs dollar, euro stuck for now

* Yen undermined by rising U.S. bond yields

* Euro/dollar seen stuck in quiet ranges

* Market awaits Fed minutes, data later in the week

* Aussie dlr testing floor of uptrend channel

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The yen languished at five-week lows versus the dollar on Monday after surge in U.S. bond yields last week, while the euro was sluggish versus the dollar in subdued trade where the ebb and flow of euro zone optimism was seen continuing to drive markets.

The dollar rose as high as 79.66 yen in early trade, its highest in over five weeks, and last stood at 79.59 yen, drawing help from last week’s rise in U.S. Treasury yields to three-month highs.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.86 percent last week, bringing its yield advantage over Japanese bonds to nearly 1 percentage point for the first time in three months.

While some market players think an yield gap of about 1 percent is too small to trigger a massive buildup of yen-carry trade, the dollar/yen does tend to have strong correlation with U.S. yields.

“We think U.S. yields are likely to rise further in the near term. The 10-year is likely to hit 2.1 percent if all short-term long positions are unwound,” said Junya Tanase, chief FX strategist at JPMorgan Chase.

“Based on the correlation so far this month, the dollar/yen rate in line with that yield would be 79.98 yen,” he added.

Investors have been selling the yen so far this month, said Kimihiko Tomita, the head of forex at State Street Bank in Tokyo, citing the bank’s monitoring of investor flows. He added that their flows may have dominated a holiday-thinned market.

The euro fetched 98.12 yen, not far from six-week high of 98.43 yen set on Friday.

Against the greenback, the euro was little changed at $1.2333 and seen stuck in a $1.2240-2450 range it has hugged in the past two weeks.

With the Northern Hemisphere in a summer lull and an absence of key data on Monday, traders expect little action until later in the week when euro zone purchasing managers’ survey and minutes of Federal Reserve’s July 31/Aug 1 policy meeting are released.

“If the minutes show that there was an active discussion on which measures should be used to provide additional stimulus, then this could be the first sign that the Fed may pull the trigger in September as our economists forecast,” analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note.

“This would put the USD back under pressure and generate a rally in risky assets as expectations for quantitative easing rise.”

Hopes are also high that the European Central Bank (ECB) will take concrete steps to tackle the euro zone debt crisis at its September meeting.

Germany’s weekly Der Spiegel magazine reported on Sunday the ECB is considering setting yield thresholds for any purchases of a struggling euro zone country’s bonds.

If true, this could be taken positively by markets, traders said, though the market has shown limited response so far.

The Australian dollar was at $1.0435, near a three-week trough of $1.0411 plumbed on Friday. Immediate support is seen near $1.0400, the floor of an uptrend channel drawn from early June.

The Aussie had been unable to keep up with a general pick up in risk appetite last week, which saw European stocks close at 13-month highs on Friday and U.S. stocks near four-year highs.

Traders said there was no driver apart from position adjustments amid persistent expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut interest rates at some stage.