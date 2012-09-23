FOREX-Euro sulks after negative week, Spain still eyed

* Euro nurses losses after first weekly fall in five

* Markets still waiting to see if Spain will seek aid

* Der Spiegel says EZ preparing to boost rescue fund firepower

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The euro got off to a subdued start on Monday, having suffered its first weekly decline in five after a recent batch of weak economic data underscored challenges facing euro zone policy makers.

Markets have so far showed little reaction to a report from German news magazine, Der Spiegel, saying euro zone members are preparing to allow the bloc’s permanent bailout fund to leverage its capital, so it can reach a capacity of more than 2 trillion euros and rescue big countries if necessary.

If true, that could be positive for the euro, which stood at $1.2975, within striking distance of last week’s trough around $1.2920.

Resistance is seen at a four-month peak of $1.3173 set a week ago, while initial support is pegged at $1.2905, the 23.6 percent retracement of the July to September rally.

With the single currency struggling to gain traction, the dollar index held onto most of last week’s gains. It traded at 79.397, having pulled away from a six-month low of 78.601 plumbed on Sept. 14.

“The single currency may weaken further as the economic docket is expected to reinforce a dour outlook for the region,” said David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX.

“As the euro area faces a deepening recession, ECB President Mario Draghi may come under increased pressure to expand policy further.”

Traders said the market was still waiting to see if Spain, the new epicentre of the debt crisis after Greece, Ireland and Portugal, will ask for a bailout and activate the European Central Bank’s new bond-buying programme.

Adding pressure for Spain to seek aid is a credit review by ratings agency Moody’s expected this week, as well as a 27.5 billion euro refinancing hump at the end of next month. Moody’s could downgrade Spanish debt to junk status, although the agency has said it would welcome a Spanish aid request.

Against the yen, both the dollar and euro were little changed at 78.13 and 101.32 respectively, having retreated from last week’s peak.

For the Australian dollar, it stood at $1.0437, nearer to the bottom of last week’s low of $1.0367 than the recent high of $1.0625.

“The short term outlook for the Aussie dollar is somewhat messy. U.S. QE3, foreign central bank buying and prospects for improved global growth and higher commodity prices into next year are positive,” said Shane Oliver, Head of Investment Strategy at AMP Capital.

“But against this, uncertainties regarding China, soft bulk commodity prices and the likelihood of RBA rate cuts are negatives.”

There are no major economic reports out of Asia on Monday. In Europe, investors will get the latest reading of the Ifo business climate index, an influential barometer of economic health in Germany.