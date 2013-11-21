FOREX-Dollar rides high after Fed meeting, hits 4-month peak vs yen

* Fed minutes revive talk of stimulus tapering in December

By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano

SYDNEY/TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a four-month high versus the yen on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed officials believed they might be able to start scaling back its stimulus programme soon.

Also helping underpin the dollar, the euro was pressured by talk of more European Central Bank policy easing, shedding all its gains against the greenback over the past week.

“While this is a reiteration of the Fed’s data dependency bias, the overall tone of the minutes is somewhat more hawkish than anticipated, suggesting the Fed can react quickly to any improvement in the data flow,” BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a note to clients.

The dollar rose as high as 100.83 yen, its highest level since late July, as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields shot up to two-month highs following the minutes of the Fed’s Oct. 29-30 meeting. The dollar last stood at 100.73 yen, up 0.7 percent on the day.

“The chance that the Fed will taper its stimulus has started to feel realistic again. It could be as early as December although that will all depend on the next payrolls data,” said a trader at a Japanese bank, referring to the closely watched jobs data due early next month.

The dollar index touched a one-week high of 81.219, having climbed 0.5 percent on Wednesday in its biggest one-day gain in about two weeks.

The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.3430 after having skidded 0.7 percent the previous day, snapping an uptrend from the Nov. 7 low of $1.3295.

The common currency came into the crosshairs of investors after a Bloomberg report said the ECB was considering cutting its deposit rate, one of its two key interest rates, to below zero.

That would make it highly unattractive for banks to park cash at the ECB and, hopefully, force them to lend instead. The aim would be to ultimately fuel a stronger economic recovery.

“Although the report does little in clarifying the balance of support on the Governing Council for such a move, it is another indication that lower inflation has strengthened the position of the doves,” BNP added.

An ECB spokeswoman declined to comment on the unsourced report, while another central bank official told Reuters that the ECB, euro zone countries’ national central banks, and corporate lenders have adjusted their internal systems to cope with negative deposit rates, should they be imposed.

“But in contrast to the spring when such an option was heavily debated, the appetite for this has waned recently,” the official said.

In any case, investors were looking for an excuse to take profits on the euro and latched on to the news.

The euro rose 0.6 percent versus the yen to 135.24 yen , but remained below a four-year high of 135.95 yen set on Wednesday.

Investors have been happy to use the yen as a funding currency to buy higher-yielding assets thanks to the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy.

As expected, the BOJ maintained its two-year asset purchase programme on Thursday.

Underscoring the yen’s weakness, sterling touched a four-year high of 162.10 yen on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar hit a one-week low of $0.9291 after the Flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) suggested activity in China’s manufacturing sector slowed in November as new export orders shrank.

The Aussie could stay under pressure in the near term with Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens likely to repeat his message that the currency is too strong in a speech set for 0905 GMT.