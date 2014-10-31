FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Yen slides to 7-year low after BOJ surprises with more easing
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2014 / 5:34 AM / 3 years ago

FOREX-Yen slides to 7-year low after BOJ surprises with more easing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The yen tumbled to its lowest level in almost seven years against the dollar on Friday, as the Bank of Japan wrong-footed markets by unexpectedly easing policy further in the face of mounting evidence it would miss its inflation goal.

The dollar surged more than 1 percent to a high of 110.67 yen, its best level since January 2008 after the BOJ said it would raise its monetary base target to an annual increase of 80 trillion yen($724.5 billion), from 60-70 trillion yen.

“The BOJ probably saw it would take until fiscal year 2016/17 to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, so they wanted to narrow the distance to the target with today’s move,” said Junko Nishioka, chief economist at RBS Securities in Tokyo.

While a small number of market players had expected easing, most had thought any additional easing would be at least months away.

“I was doing some paper work for month-end when someone in the room shouted it was easing. I looked at the screen and the dollar/yen rate had gone crazy,” said a trader at a Western bank.

Adding to the pressure on the yen, a Japanese government panel overseeing the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) approved plans for the fund to raise its holding of foreign stocks to 25 percent of its portfolio from a current 12 percent, sources said on Friday.

The dollar index climbed as far as 86.524 - a high last seen on Oct. 6 - as the greenback benefited from upbeat U.S. growth figures published on Thursday.

As the dollar gained, the euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2582 while the Australian dollar also fell 0.4 percent to $0.8800.

1 US dollar = 110.4200 Japanese yen Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.