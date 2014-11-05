FOREX-Dollar rally pauses as euro finds some support on ECB report

* Dollar index falls after 4 straight sessions of gains

* Euro rebounds amid uncertainty about more ECB actions

* Kiwi among best performers, further aided by local data

* Yen shrugges off Kuroda’s comments

* ECB meeting, U.S. midterm election results eyed

By Ian Chua and Tomo Uetake

SYDNEY/TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The dollar nursed modest losses on Wednesday as investors took some profits on a four-session rally that swept the greenback to multi-year highs, while the euro was helped by report of a rift at the European Central Bank over its easing strategy.

The dollar index last traded at 86.978 after shedding 0.3 percent, recoiling from a four-year peak of 87.406 set on Monday. Against the yen, the greenback stood at 113.51, off Monday’s seven-year high of 114.21.

The euro bounced to a high of $1.2577 from a two-year low of $1.2439. It last traded at $1.2560.

Short covering in the euro was prompted by a Reuters report that quoted European Central Bank sources as saying colleagues of ECB Chief Mario Draghi were unhappy with his “secretive management style and erratic communication”.

Some were particularly angered that Draghi had set a target for increasing the ECB’s balance sheet immediately after the governing council explicitly agreed not to make any figure public.

“In essence, the report has cast doubt that Mario Draghi’s colleagues will follow along with his easy money policies in the near term,” analysts at CitiFX wrote in a note to clients.

“This supported a 60-pip rally in EURUSD towards 1.2580 and influenced bearish sentiment for equity markets globally.”

The ECB meets on Thursday and is expected to hold off on fresh policy action.

The euro also gained on the yen, reaching a seven-month high of 142.80 yen, before steadying at 142.78.

The Antipodean currencies were among the best performers overnight led by the New Zealand dollar, which was further boosted by upbeat local data.

The kiwi climbed as far as $0.7842, pulling well away from a 15-month trough of $0.7698 plumbed on Monday, after the jobless rate fell to its lowest in over five years.

Markets shrugged off other data showing subdued wages growth, which suggested there is no urgency for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to resume lifting interest rates.

It’s Australian counterpart also fared well, popping back to $0.8747 from Monday’s low of $0.8644.

Currency markets largely showed a muted reaction to HSBC’s China October Services PMI and a speech by Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

The survey showed growth in China’s services sector weakened to its lowest in three months in October as new business cooled, reinforcing signs of a gradual economic slowdown that could prod the government to unveil fresh stimulus measures.

Kuroda on Wednesday said -- in his first speech after the announcement of his “Halloween stimulus” on Friday -- that a weak yen has various positive effects on the Japanese economy.

“After such a huge shock treatment by the Bank of Japan, everything else on the global economic calendar now seems almost insignificant,” said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

Investors were also watching for the results of the U.S. mid-term elections.

Republicans struck powerful first blows in U.S. congressional elections on Tuesday in their drive to control the Senate and dramatically tip the balance of power away from President Barack Obama and his Democrats. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)