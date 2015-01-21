FOREX-Yen rebounds against dollar after BOJ stands pat on policy

* BOJ stands pat on policy, expands loan scheme instead

* Central banks to remain in focus, ECB meeting next

* Labour data, BOE minutes eyed for possible impact on pound

* Kiwi sags after soft local inflation data (Updates throughout)

By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua

TOKYO/SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The yen rebounded against the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan stood pat on monetary policy, as speculators who had anticipated more easing covered their short yen positions.

The BOJ refrained from expanding its bond-buying stimulus programme, opting instead to expand loan schemes aimed at boosting lending. It also cut its inflation forecast to 1.0 percent from 1.7 percent in the wake of slumping oil prices.

The dollar was down 0.9 percent at 117.76 yen, moving back towards a one-month trough of 115.85 set recently. It had risen as far as 118.87 overnight after investors sold the Japanese currency as a precautionary move in case the BOJ eased.

The euro fell 0.7 percent to 136.17 yen and back towards a three-month low of 134.70 touched on Friday.

“Expectations that the BOJ would actually ease were low, so the yen’s appreciation is within the limits of reason,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, market strategist at Praevidentia Strategy in Tokyo.

“The BOJ also slashed its 2015 CPI forecast, reinforcing expectations that it will ease again going forward,” he said.

With the BOJ out of the way market focus will now shift fully to the European Central Bank, which is widely expected to unveil a sovereign bond-buying programme on Thursday in a bid to ward off deflation and kick-start growth.

That kept investors away from the euro, which at $1.1570 was not far from an 11-year trough of $1.14595 set last week.

New Zealand’s dollar underperformed after the country’s annual inflation slowed to 0.8 percent, undershooting market expectations and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s own forecast for 1 percent.

The kiwi fell to $0.7628 in the wake of the data, nearing its 2015 trough of $0.7616 set on Jan. 5.

The soft inflation outcome means the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is unlikely to need to make major policy changes this year, dashing any expectations it might resume its tightening cycle.

The pound held steady after posting solid gains overnight on some hopes for a brighter set of U.K. labour data due at 0930 GMT.

With the markets having pushed back their forecasts for when the Bank of England will raise rates, the minutes of the central bank’s latest meeting, also due at 0930 GMT, were in focus too.

Sterling was little changed at $1.5163 after gaining about 0.3 percent overnight to rise further from a six-month trough of $1.5034 struck earlier in the month. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)