FOREX-Dollar keeps low profile as CAD takes centre stage

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, April 16 (Reuters) - The dollar nursed modest losses against the yen and euro early on Thursday, but suffered bigger falls versus commodity currencies led by the Canadian dollar.

The loonie jumped to three-month highs of C$1.2280 per USD after the Bank of Canada surprised markets yet again, this time by indicating no further easings are imminent. In January, the BOC stunned investors with a cut.

Other commodity currencies also firmed with the Australian dollar briefly touching 77 U.S. cents, pulling away from this week’s low of $0.7553. It last stood at $0.7676.

In contrast, the euro remained stuck in familiar territory after the European Central Bank policy meeting turned out to be a non-event for investors.

Not so for President Mario Draghi who was showered with confetti by a protestor as she leapt onto a desk in front of the startled central banker during a post-meeting news conference.

The conference resumed after the brief interruption. Draghi pledged to roll out its money-printing program ‘firmly’ and also granted continued backing for Greece, saying there was no need to limit emergency funding for its banks.

The common currency last stood at $1.0683, having shuffled between $1.0571 and $1.0703. Against the yen, it fetched 127.15 yen, holding above a two-year trough of 126.08 set on Tuesday.

The dollar was a touch softer against its Japanese peer at 119.13 yen. The greenback has pretty much been in consolidation mode since scaling a near eight-year peak of 122.04 last month.

Not helping dollar bulls, data on Wednesday showed U.S. industrial production recorded its biggest drop in more than 2-1/2 years in March.

“Another round of soft U.S. data, and arguably poor liquidity in late New York, led to broad USD losses,” analysts at CitiFX wrote in a note to clients.

The effects of a strong dollar was also highlighted in the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book report, which said the high currency and falling oil prices were hurting some sectors.

The economic diary in Asia is looking decidedly bare for Thursday, a day after a batch of disappointing Chinese data fuelled expectations for more stimulus from Beijing.

Australia has employment data at 0030 GMT, which could provide a bit of distraction, albeit a brief one, for the Aussie dollar. (Editing by Eric Meijer)