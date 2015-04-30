FOREX-Euro enjoys extended reprieve on rising Bund yields

* Euro holds above $1.12 after another leg up

* Rising bund yields help underpin euro rebound

* Aussie pressured with rate cut view back in play

* China PMI next in focus

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - The euro stood at two-month highs against the dollar and yen early on Friday, having rallied for a second session on the back of another surge in German yields as fears of deflation in Europe eased just a little.

The common currency last fetched $1.1215, not far from the overnight peak of $1.1267. It has clearly broken above its recent $1.0457-$1.10625 range and is on track to end the week up more than 3 percent.

The euro climbed as far as 134.515 yen, touched a three-week high of 73.35 pence. It scaled a seven-week peak of NZ$1.4769.

Bund yields jumped again on Thursday with the benchmark 10-year yield reaching 0.386 percent, up some 20 basis points in two days.

Data this week suggesting the euro zone might be pulling out of deflation sparked the rise in yields, with thin liquidity probably exacerbating the move. Many European markets will be closed for the May 1 Labour Day holiday.

The resurgent euro has pushed the dollar index down to its lowest in over two months. The index last stood at 94.827, having been as low as 94.399.

Yet the dollar fared better elsewhere, rising to 119.45 yen from a low of 118.50.

The yen had bounced briefly after the Bank of Japan on Thursday refrained from expanding its already massive stimulus programme.

Analysts at Citi noted that the euro and dollar were outperforming their peers as rising German and U.S. yields were supporting both currencies.

“Neither USD nor EUR are particularly high beta, so any time that their yields are jointly viewed as attractive, the outflow from higher beta currencies will be substantial,” said Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX strategy at Citi.

This could be one reason why commodity currencies, usually seen as riskier or high beta, were back under pressure.

The Australian dollar, which hit a three-month high of $0.8077 earlier in the week, has dropped back towards 79 U.S. cents. It was further weighed by the prospect of an interest rate cut next week.

An RBA watcher at Fairfax Media said the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut interest rates at its May 5 meeting, partly in face of a stubbornly high Aussie dollar. Debt markets now imply a 62 percent chance of a move next week, up from around 50-50 earlier in the week.

Trading in Asia could be choppy with many centres in the region closed for Labour Day.

China’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index report due at 0100 GMT is the main focus. Signs of further weakness in Chinese manufacturing activity will cement expectations for more stimulus there.