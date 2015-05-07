FOREX-Sterling shines as UK election fog starts to lift

* Sterling jumps to one-week highs vs dollar, euro

* Exit poll suggests British PM might be able to stay in office

* Dollar pins hopes on payrolls data

By Ian Chua

SYDNEY, May 8 (Reuters) - Sterling rallied to its highest in just over a week early on Friday, outperforming its peers on the prospect that British Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservatives could stay in office.

In what was billed as the most closely fought national election in a generation, the possibility of a status quo outcome as suggested by an exit poll should come as a relief for a market dreading uncertainty.

Sterling jumped to a high of $1.5448, from around $1.5245, pulling further away from a five-year trough of $1.4567 plumbed last month.

The pound also rallied on the euro, which slid to a low of 72.77 pence, from a three-month peak of 74.85 pence set earlier.

Analysts, however, warned about getting too excited just yet.

“The margins are very close and actual results can of course differ from the exit polling. Coalition negotiations still lie ahead and we expect the GBP to remain vulnerable through the process,” analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.

In contrast, the dollar and euro were far more subdued with investors reluctant to take big positions ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day.

The euro consolidated recent gains on the dollar and yen overnight. It traded at $1.1250, having slipped from a two-month high of $1.1392. Against the yen, it fetched 134.66 , off a two-month peak near 136.00.

The dollar bought 119.76 yen, holding firm after drifting up from 119.06 on Thursday.

The greenback was given a bit of a bid after a report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held near a 15-year low last week.

The data helped bolster expectations for a relatively strong employment report. Economists forecast nonfarm payrolls to increase by 224,000 in April, after gaining 126,000 in March, when hiring was held back by bad weather.

A quarterly statement of monetary policy from Australia’s central bank due at 0130 GMT will also be closely watched by investors.

Aussie bears are looking to see if the Reserve Bank of Australia will reintroduce a clear easing bias after it gave no such guidance at its May 5 meeting, when it cut the cash rate to a record low 2.0 percent as expected. (Editing by G Crosse)