FOREX-Yen, euro stand tall as risk aversion dogs the dollar

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The yen and euro hovered in reach of seven-month highs against the dollar on early on Tuesday as wide-spread risk aversion triggered by a meltdown in Chinese equities dogged the U.S. dollar.

The dollar tumbled as the recent turmoil in global financial markets and its potentially nasty consequences for the U.S. economy whittled down bets that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates in September.

Barclays, for example, pushed back their call for a Fed rate hike from September to March 2016.

The U.S. currency has also come under pressure from market turmoil prompted unwinding of carry trades funded in the low-yielding euro and yen.

In times of financial stress, the euro and yen are bought back as investors unwind positions in trades that entail higher risk but also higher potential return.

The dollar stood little changed at 118.475 yen, having touched a seven-month trough of 116.15 yen overnight after sliding from an intraday high of 122.12.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.1529 after reaching its seven-month peak of $1.1715, having shot up overnight from a low of $1.1370.

“We may have to start using a different term to describe the current situation in the markets after dubbing it a ‘correction,’ for a while,” said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at State Street in Tokyo.

“Correction” is a market term describing sharp, short-term declines in currencies and assets.

“There are still two-way flows, with demand for buying the dollar on dips. Some may see the beginnings of a Lehman crisis-like situation. I don’t think sentiment is that bad, but the next few days could determine how it pans out,” Wakabayashi said.

The dollar was little changed at 93.487 after dropping 1.8 percent on Monday.

Focus will once again centre on how Chinese stocks, the epicentre of ongoing financial market tremors, will perform later in the session after Shanghai shares dove 9 percent on Monday sending European bourses and Wall Street tumbling.

The dollar fared better against its Canadian counterpart, a commodity currency under heavy pressure amid plummeting oil prices.

The Canadian dollar retreated to an 11-year low against the dollar with crude oil prices sliding on fears that potentially slower Chinese growth would depress global demand for the commodity - a key export for Canada.

The Canadian dollar was stuck near C$1.3292 to the greenback, its lowest level since 2004.

Oil-exporting Norway’s crown suffered a similar fate with the euro rising to an eight-month high of 9.552 Norwegian crowns . The common currency has gained more than six percent versus the crown so far this month.

The Australian dollar, often used for China proxy trades, won some breathing space after dropping to a six-year low against the dollar as the greenback came under fire on other fronts.

The Aussie was up 0.3 percent at $0.7177, off the six-year trough of $0.7044 plumbed on Monday. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)