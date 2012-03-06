FOREX-High-yielding FX fall on growth worries; euro dips

* Investor caution on risk-taking hits growth-linked currencies

* Euro slips towards two-week low before bond swap deadline

* Euro zone revised GDP data expected to confirm contraction

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - The euro slipped towards a two-week low and higher-yielding currencies fell on Tuesday as worries over euro zone debt and the global economy made investors reluctant to buy riskier assets, supporting safe havens like the dollar and yen.

Reluctance to take on risk prompted a second day of falls for high-yielding growth-linked currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars, which were initially hit on Monday when China announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years

Euro zone purchasing manager surveys on Monday highlighted a weak outlook for the region and weighed on the euro. Revised GDP data for the fourth quarter due at 1000 GMT was expected to confirm economic contraction.

The euro was also hobbled by uncertainty before a Greek bond swap deadline on Thursday.

“There’s a mild risk-off tone and that’s partly in response to the downgrade of Chinese GDP and weaker euro zone PMIs this week,” said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.

“We’re now waiting to see what happens with the Greek bond swap and until Thursday’s deadline at least the euro looks to be a sell on rallies,” he added.

The euro was down around 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.3186, close to Monday’s two-week low of $1.3160. Traders reported bids in the $1.3170/50 region with offers at $1.3220/40.

The common currency gained some respite after major bondholders voiced their support for a deal that will more than halve the value of their holdings of Greek debt.

Ahead of the Thursday deadline, Greece and its creditors are in the final stages of talks aimed at a deal that would cancel more than 100 billion euros ($132 billion) of its private sector debts - a key part of a 130 billion euros bailout, the second rescue Athens has required.

“Indications the bond swap will succeed is modest EUR positive, while any clear evidence it will not will be dramatically negative,” BNP Paribas said in a note.

AUSSIE FALLS

China’s growth target of 7.5 percent barely caused a ripple in financial markets when first announced in Asia on Monday as Beijing is known to set the bar low so as to easily exceed it.

But investors in Europe and the United States appeared to have used the lower target as an excuse to take profits on long positions in commodities like copper and currencies linked to global growth.

“I‘m seeing this as a significant correction after a strong rally at the beginning of the year. There is potential to see the Aussie get back down to 1.05,” said Greg Gibbs, strategist at RBS in Sydney. But he expected the Aussie to recover in the second half of the year, believing it will again re-test $1.10.

A decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia to keep interest rates on hold and leave the door open for an easing should the economy weaken materially also weighed on the Australian dollar.

The Aussie slipped around 0.5 percent to $1.0621, hitting the day’s low of $1.0604 after triggering stop-losses.

A drop below its Feb. 23 low of $1.0597 would take it to its lowest in about a month. The Aussie also shed 0.8 percent versus the yen, last fetching 86.20 yen.

The low-yielding yen strengthened against the dollar, which has retreated after failing to break above a nine-month high of 81.86 yen for a second time. It was last at 81.18, down 0.2 percent on the day.

The dollar has muscled up nearly 7 percent on the yen since late January, helped by a surprise Bank of Japan easing and Japan’s trade deficit. The dollar index was up around 0.2 percent on the day at 79.450.