FOREX-High-yielding FX slide on growth worries; euro wobbles

* Investor caution on risk-taking hits growth-linked currencies * Euro slips to two-week low before bond swap deadline * Yen rises broadly as safe haven currencies sought By Neal Armstrong LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - The euro slipped to a two-week low versus the dollar and higher-yielding currencies fell on Tuesday as worries over euro zone debt and the global economy pushed investors away from riskier assets, supporting safe havens like the yen and the dollar. Aversion to risk prompted a second day of falls for high-yielding growth-linked currencies including the Australian and New Zealand dollars, extending Monday's losses when China announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years. Euro zone purchasing manager surveys on Monday highlighted a weak outlook for the region and weighed on the euro, which also fell 1 percent on the day against the yen. Revised GDP data confirmed the euro zone economy contracted in the fourth quarter of 2011. The euro was also hobbled by uncertainty before a Greek bond swap deadline on Thursday. "We're in risk-off mode at the moment and it's starting to gather momentum. Sentiment has turned towards China which has unnerved people generally," said Gavin Friend, FX strategist at National Australia Bank. "We also still have the hurdle of the Greek debt swap to get over. If it doesn't go through all hell will break loose and the euro will be hit harder," he added. The euro fell to $1.3135, according to traders, after stop-loss sell orders were hit on the break of Monday's $1.3160 low. Support was at the 55-day moving average around $1.3071. The common currency fell in spite of major bondholders voicing support for a deal that will more than halve the value of their holdings of Greek debt. Ahead of the Thursday deadline, Greece and its creditors are in the final stages of talks aimed at a deal that would cancel more than 100 billion euros ($132 billion) of its private sector debts - a key part of a 130 billion euros bailout, the second rescue Athens has required. "Indications the bond swap will succeed are modest EUR positive, while any clear evidence it will not will be dramatically negative," BNP Paribas said in a note. AUSSIE FALLS China's lowering of its growth target to 7.5 percent barely caused a ripple in financial markets when first announced in Asia on Monday as Beijing is known to set the bar low so as to easily exceed it. However, investors in Europe and the United States appeared to have used the lower target as an excuse to take profits on long positions in commodities like copper and currencies linked to global growth. A decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia to keep interest rates on hold and leave the door open for an easing should the economy weaken materially also weighed on the Australian dollar , which technical analysts said may have further to fall. "A decisive break through $1.0600 points to a deeper pullback as this potentially completes a double top, warning of a return to the $1.0400/50 area before we look for a base," said Phil Roberts, technical analyst at Barclays Capital. The Aussie fell around 0.8 percent to $1.0573, its lowest in a month. It also shed more than 1 percent versus the yen, last fetching 85.74 yen. The low-yielding yen outperformed against the dollar, which has retreated after failing to break above a nine-month high of 81.86 yen for a second time. It was last at 80.91, down 0.6 percent on the day. The dollar has muscled up nearly 7 percent on the yen since late January, helped by a surprise Bank of Japan easing and a record Japanese trade deficit. The dollar index was up around 0.5 percent on the day at 79.678 after hitting a 2-1/2 week high of 79.709.