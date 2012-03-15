FOREX-Dollar firm as U.S. yields rise; SNB floor unchanged

* Strong dollar trend persists as U.S. bond yields rise

* Dollar hits 11-month high vs yen, 85 yen eyed

* SNB maintains euro/Swiss floor at 1.20 francs

By Nia Williams

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near an 11-month high against the yen and a one-month high against the euro on Thursday and looked set for further gains on growing optimism over the U.S. economy and a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The dollar and the euro fell versus the Swiss franc, however, after the Swiss National Bank kept the 1.20 franc floor in the euro/Swiss exchange rate unchanged.

A broadly positive dollar outlook contrasted with other currencies, with the euro still dogged by sovereign debt concerns, the yen hampered by speculation the Bank of Japan may ease policy further and the Aussie dollar hurt by worries about Chinese growth.

The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against the yen to 83.74 yen, having hit 84.18 yen in Asian trade, its highest since April 2011. Resistance was seen at the psychological 85 yen although strategists said there was an increasing chance of the dollar rising beyond last year’s high of 85.53 yen.

The euro rose 0.1 percent against the greenback to $1.3040 as some market players took profit on long dollar positions, paring losses after hitting a one-month low of $1.3004. Trader reported hefty stop loss orders below $1.30.

Market players were focused on U.S. data later in the day, including on jobs, inflation and manufacturing. Solid numbers were likely to reduce expectations of more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve and boost the greenback further.

“When we get good data the QE3 risk decreases and the main risk for the dollar decreases. Treasury yields are going up for the same reason,” said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank.

“Even when data comes in around expectations it is a good signal for the dollar when normally it would be neutral.”

A string of better U.S. data in recent days, including robust non-farm payrolls and retail sales was followed by a slight upgrade in the Fed’s growth outlook earlier this week, prompting a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The two-year yield hit its highest since July 2011 , reducing the appeal of using the dollar to fund carry trades.

“The U.S. recovery is starting to gain some traction. All the dots are lining up for U.S. data at the moment and markets are still digesting the fact that (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke has dropped the word ‘strain’ in terms of financial markets,” said Annette Beacher, head of Asia-Pacific research at TD Securities in Singapore, referring to Bernanke’s last statement.

EURO/SWISS FLOOR UNCHANGED

The Swiss franc strengthened after the SNB announcement, recouping losses from Wednesday when it hit a one-month low against the euro and dollar.

Although economists polled by Reuters had expected the SNB to keep the floor in euro/Swiss unchanged there had been speculation it could be raised to 1.25 francs, prompting some markets players to take out long euro and short franc positions. Strategists said the franc’s rise on Thursday was due to investors squaring those bets.

The euro hit a session low of 1.2085 francs on trading platform EBS after the decision, before paring losses to trade around 1.2093 franc, still down 0.3 percent on the day. The dollar also fell, touching a low of 0.9265 francs.

Meanwhile, the growth-correlated Australian dollar hit an eight-week low of $1.0422, tracking a sharp fall in Shanghai shares since Wednesday after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao doused hopes of relaxing control over the property sector.

It recouped losses in the European session to last trade up 0.3 percent on the day at US$1.0480.