FOREX-Dollar weaker on day vs the euro after CPI report

* Dollar weakens after U.S. CPI report

* But dollar rally seen on course as U.S. outlook improves

* Yen-funded carry trades see Aussie, kiwi at highs vs yen

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the euro and pared gains against the yen on Friday after a U.S. inflation report reduced the likelihood of the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy sooner than anticipated.

U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 10 months in February as the cost of gasoline spiked, a government report showed on Friday, but there was little sign that underlying inflation pressures were building up.

The CPI report reduced the hawkish sentiment on interest rates that has sprung up in recent months on improving U.S. economic growth data. It also detracted from comments by Federal Reserve official and arch-hawk Jeffrey Lacker saying U.S. rates would need to rise sometime next year, ahead of the Fed’s pledge of ultra-low rates until 2014.

Still, despite Friday’s price action, the dollar has gained 1.4 percent against the yen this week, its sixth straight weekly advance. The euro was last up 0.2 percent on the week against the dollar, snapping two weeks of declines at current prices.

“We think this core number will make the Fed feel more comfortable about core inflation prices,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy for North America at BNP Paribas in New York.

The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.3124 having dropped to a one-month low on Thursday with steady buying from long term investors seen from $1.3050. Below $1.30, chart support lies at the Feb. 16 trough around $1.2975.

Analysts said, though, that gains could be fleeting if the positive U.S. economic growth trend continues.

“Many still expect euro/dollar to go lower on stronger U.S. data, but few are ready to put on new short positions just yet,” said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.

“If we continue to get better U.S. data, with payrolls increasing by more than 200,000, then two-year yields will continue to rise and support the dollar.”

The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 83.76 yen, not far from an 11-month peak touched on Thursday as the yen continued to struggle in the wake of surprise monetary easing in Japan last month.

The dollar has gained nearly 9 percent against the yen so far this year as the spread between the two-year U.S. Treasury yield and its Japanese counterpart remained elevated at levels not seen since mid-2011, Reuters data showed.

YEN CARRY TRADES

Commodity-linked currencies came off their recent lows against the dollar, with the Australian dollar up 0.5 percent at $1.0576, comfortably above the two-month low plumbed on Thursday.

While higher-yielding currencies have fallen against the U.S. dollar in the past few sessions as investors repriced rate expectations in the U.S., they have made strong gains against the Japanese yen.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered near multi-month highs against the yen as investors searching for higher yields switched from dollar-funded carry trades to yen-funded ones. In carry trades, investors borrow cheaply in lower-yielding currencies which they then sell to buy higher-yielding units.

Both the Australian and the New Zealand dollars carry one of the highest interest rates in the industrialised world.

The Antipodean pair have been notching solid gains against a sagging yen after the Bank of Japan eased policy last month. The Aussie has risen 12.5 percent this year, while the kiwi has soared more than almost 15 percent since Jan. 1.

“As long as the yen remains under pressure, investors looking at yield differentials will continue to pile on to the Aussie/yen,” said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at fund managers RWC Capital in London.

“These yen-funded carry trades can continue for some time with our near-term target for Aussie/yen being 90 yen.” The pair was trading at 88.42 yen, having hit its highest level since early May, 2011.

The New Zealand dollar was up 0.6 percent at 68.79 yen, at one point matching its highest level since August last year.