#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Euro dips as market expects ECB to highlight risks to growth

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* ECB keeps interest rates on hold at 1.0 percent
    * Euro falls after Spanish auction yields jump
    * Investors expecting dovish Draghi comments

    By Nia Williams	
    LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - The euro fell against the dollar
on Thursday after a jump in Spain's borrowing costs at a debt
auction highlighted concerns about the country's problems, and
as investors expected the ECB to focus on risks to growth at a
news conference.	
    The common currency briefly edged higher after ECB
policymakers kept interest rates on hold at 1.0 percent as
expected, before paring those gains to trade down 0.2 percent on
the day at $1.3130. 	
    It hovered within sight of the 10-day low of $1.3121 hit on
Wednesday after weaker-than-expected euro zone manufacturing
data and rising unemployment figures. 	
    Immediate support was seen around the 100-day moving average
at $1.3118 and the April 23 trough of $1.3103	
    Market players will be more focused on ECB President Mario
Draghi's news conference at 1230 GMT when he is likely to sound
cautious on growth but resist calls to restart the bank's
bond-buying programme to stem rising peripheral debt yields.
 	
    "Expectations the ECB would do anything on rates were very
low so the muted reaction in the euro makes sense. We are now
looking for the tone Draghi will be providing," said Michael
Sneyd, currency strategist at BNP Paribas.	
    "Our economists think there is a case for Draghi arguing
further rates cuts will be needed and focusing on the growth
side so we could see euro/dollar move lower after the meeting." 
 	
    Some analysts said the euro may struggle to find direction
from Draghi's news conference. If he highlights risks to growth
that would generally be associated with a weaker currency. But
it could also support investor confidence that the ECB will take
steps to support the periphery if needed in coming months and
that could be positive for the euro. 	
    "My fear for the ECB is that the market is edging towards
Draghi being a bit more dovish but he will not match those
expectations and disappoint a bit. People will not be entirely
sure how to play that," said Daragh Maher, currency analyst at
HSBC.	
    If Draghi sounds less concerned than expected about growth
risks, and gives no hint of further liquidity injections or bond
buying, that may prompt some market players to buy the euro.
However, other investors could fret that the debt crisis will
worsen without the ECB taking action and sell the common
currency, Maher said.	
    The euro also came under pressure earlier in the European
session when Spain sold 2.5 billion euros of three- and
five-year bonds to solid demand, but yields jumped compared with
previous auctions.	
    It was the first test of market appetite for Spanish debt
since the country slipped into recession and had its credit
rating cut again. 	
    	
    ELECTIONS LOOM	
    Some market players saw an increasing chance of the euro
moving lower ahead of elections in France and Greece at the
weekend, which could fuel political uncertainty. 
 	
    A break below the bottom of the roughly $1.30 to $1.35 range
that the euro has been in since January could open the door to a
test of the 2012 low around $1.2624.	
    However, a Reuters poll on Thursday suggested the euro was
more likely to slowly grind lower, with consensus forecasts
putting the euro at $1.30 in one month's time, $1.29 in three
months and $1.28 in six months. 	
    Pressure on the euro saw the dollar index rise to
79.250, p utting further distance from a two-month trough of
78.603 plumbed on Tuesday. 	
    Against the yen, the dollar inched up 0.3 percent to 80.38
 yen, holding above Tuesday's 10-week low of 79.64.	
    The New Zealand dollar fell after a jump in the local
jobless rate prompted markets to price in a small chance of a
rate cut this year, a dramatic turnaround from a couple of weeks
ago. The market is implying a roughly 40 percent chance of a cut
at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's next policy meeting.    	
    The New Zealand dollar slid around 1 percent on the
day to US$0.8012, a low last seen in late January. Traders
reported an options barrier at US$0.8000.

