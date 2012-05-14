FOREX-Greek woes drag euro to near 4-mth lows; Aussie dips

* Euro falls below $1.29 to lowest in nearly 4 months

* Political risk factors to undermine euro

* Aussie dips below parity, hits 5-month low

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a near four-month low on Monday as political uncertainty in Greece deepened, keeping alive the risk of the country exiting the euro zone while worries about slowing Chinese and global growth drove down higher-yielding currencies.

Safe-haven currencies like the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen advanced as coalition talks in Greece hit an impasse on Sunday and Greece’s radical leftist leader spurned an invitation from the president for a final round of talks on Monday, all but ensuring another election next month.

Adding to the bearish tone, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday in an election in Germany’s most populous state, a result which could embolden the left opposition to step up attacks on her European austerity policies.

Analysts said the euro seemed headed towards the $1.25 level in coming months especially since the European Central Bank may eventually adopt further monetary easing to support the economy. On the other hand, with the U.S. economy still holding up, doves in the Federal Reserve are likely to be kept at bay, offering support to the dollar.

“The prospects for the euro’s downside have grown, and our six-month forecast is $1.25 and $1.20 in 12 months for euro/dollar,” said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays.

“The key driver in our opinion will be how the ECB reacts to the situation. We expect the ECB to ease policy, maybe through unconventional policies in coming months to support the situation in the periphery.”

The euro dipped to $1.2873 on trading platform EBS, its lowest level since Jan. 23. It last stood at $1.2877, down 0.3 percent from late U.S. trade on Friday, having lost 2.7 percent so far this month and 0.8 percent in April.

The euro has come under pressure after Greece’s two main pro-bailout parties failed to win a majority in elections earlier in May, leaving questions over the country’s ability to avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro.

Underscoring increasingly bearish market sentiment toward the euro, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed currency speculators increased their net short positions in the euro in the week ended May 8 to the highest level since mid-February.

Traders and analysts say with many speculators already running bearish positions against the euro, the speed of the common currency’s fall is likely to slow in coming days.

“Corporates based in the euro zone are still strong buyers of the euro (versus the dollar),” said Gareth Berry, G10 FX strategist for UBS in Singapore, adding that such demand has helped cushion the single currency’s decline.

AUSSIE BREACHES PARITY

The safe haven dollar rose broadly, while currencies sensitive to shifts in risk appetite came under pressure. The dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 80.522, its highest level in two months.

The New Zealand dollar hit a four-month low of $0.7787 , while the Australian dollar dipped below parity versus the U.S. dollar for the first time in about five months, slipping to as low as $0.9990.

The Aussie dollar failed to gain even after China’s central bank cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves on Saturday, freeing an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.5 billion) for lending to head-off the risk of a sudden slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

“I think the general take on this is that China is slowing down and that this will be the next focus after the Greek charade,” said a trader for a European bank in Singapore.

The U.S. dollar edged up 0.15 percent against the yen to 80.05 yen.

Traders said the dollar also gained some support versus the yen after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told The Wall Street Journal over the weekend that all options were on the table for dealing with the strong yen, although he stopped short of saying that the currency was overvalued.