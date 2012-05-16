FOREX-Euro knocked by Greece worries, more losses likely

* Euro hits 4-month low vs dollar, 3-month low vs yen

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a four-month low against the dollar on Wednesday and risked more losses on the prospect of prolonged political instability in Greece that could result in the country exiting the euro.

With Greece announcing fresh elections next month and investors concerned about the knock-on effects of a Greek euro exit for economies like Spain and Italy, investors fled the euro and sought the perceived safety of the dollar and the yen.

The dollar rose to its highest in four months against a basket of currencies, while the euro also hit a three-month low versus the yen.

The euro dropped to $1.2681 against the dollar on EBS trading platform, which left it on track to test the January low of $1.2624, below which would mark the euro’s lowest level since August 2010.

However, it recovered to last trade at $1.2710, with traders wary of investors taking profit on hefty short euro positions which could send it temporarily higher. So far this month, the common currency has lost more than 4 percent of its value.

“There is a degree of magnetic attraction to the January low, but we may see a little squeeze higher before that,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.

“The bias is still for a lower euro and a $1.26 target for mid-year looks pretty appropriate”.

The euro also fell to 101.904 yen before recovering to 102.18 yen.

Traders cited euro buying by hedge funds and institutional investors, but they said the broader trend for euro weakness remained intact.

Greek political leaders will meet on Wednesday to form a caretaker government to lead the country into its second election, likely in mid-June, after the failure of last-ditch negotiations to form a technocrat government. [ID:nL5E8GFLNV

“The uncertainty around the political situation in Greece continues to undermine risk appetite, which is affecting a range of currencies,” said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

“There is uncertainty around the willingness of the euro zone paymasters to keep a country in the euro if it doesn’t like fiscal austerity. It seems unlikely that Greece can back out of austerity and stay in the euro.”

STERLING FALLS

Sterling underperformed other currencies after the Bank of England issued a weaker growth outlook in its quarterly inflation report while governor Mervyn King warned the turmoil in the euro zone posed a risk to the UK economy.

This helped the euro recover from a 3-1/2 year low against the UK pound, which also fell to a four-week low versus the dollar of $1.5889.

The dollar was broadly stronger as Greece worries left investors inclined to shun riskier currencies, with the dollar index rising to 81.573, its highest since mid-January.

It also performed well against the yen, rising to a two-week high of 80.45, roughly one yen above the 2-1/2 month low of 79.428 yen hit last week, and hit a four-month high against the Swiss franc of 0.9471 francs.

Risk aversion and worries about slowing global growth weighed on higher-yielding currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars , which fell to five-month lows against the U.S. dollar.