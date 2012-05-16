FOREX-Euro higher, investors debate outlook for Greece

* Euro rallies off 4-month low vs dollar, 3-month low vs yen * Greek uncertainty continues, euro could test 2012 low NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - The euro recovered from a four-month low against the dollar o n Wednesday on expectations that Germany and France will act together to keep Greece in the euro zone, though the single currency remained pressured with investors not convinced Greece won't chart its own course. Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and the new French President Francois Hollande had their first official meeting on Tuesday and stressed that they both wanted Greece to remain in the euro zone.. But it was only as the New York session got underway that investors focused on the positive in Europe. A report showing U.S. housing starts rose more than expected in April, offering signs of a nascent housing recovery, added to appetite for risk. Earlier in the global session the single currency fell to a four-month low against the dollar with investors expecting further losses on the prospect of prolonged political instability in Greece and a possible exit from the euro. Analysts emphasised that the euro was still mired with the same problems that have dragged it lower in recent months. "The fundamentals look the same and we have the same commentary," said Eric Viloria, senior currency strategist at Forex.com. "European officials want Greece to remain in the euro zone and will provide suppoer but Greek officials are saying a lot of different things and it is not a surprise they will have (new) elections." The euro dropped as low as $1.2679, according to Reuters data, which left it on track to test the January low of $1.2623, below which would mark the euro's lowest level since August 2010. However, it recovered to last trade at $1.2745, up 0.1 percent, after touching a session high of $1.2759 in trading after the release of the U.S. housing data. The euro also hit a three-month low versus the yen before recovering to trade 0.4 percent higher at 102.52 yen. Greek political leaders will meet on Wednesday to form a caretaker government to lead the country into its second election, likely in mid-June, after the failure of last-ditch negotiations to form a technocrat government. "There is uncertainty around the willingness of the euro zone paymasters to keep a country in the euro if it doesn't like fiscal austerity," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS in London. "It seems unlikely that Greece can back out of austerity and stay in the euro." Investors also remain concerned about the knock-on effects of a Greek euro exit for economies like Spain and Italy. That has helped bolster the perceived safety of the dollar and the yen in recent months. The dollar rose to a two-week high against the yen of 80.55 yen, more than a yen above the 2-1/2 month low touched last week. It last traded at 80.45 yen, up 0.3 percent. The dollar earlier touched a four-month high against the Swiss franc of 0.9471 francs though it was last trading down 0.1 percent at 0.9421 francs.STERLING FALLS Sterling underperformed after the Bank of England issued a weaker growth outlook in its quarterly inflation report while governor Mervyn King warned the turmoil in the euro zone posed a risk to the UK economy. This helped the euro recover from a 3-1/2 year low against the UK pound, which also fell to a four-week low versus the dollar. Risk aversion and worries about slowing global growth weighed on higher-yielding currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars , which fell to five-month lows against the U.S. dollar.