FOREX-Euro hits near 2-yr low on dire German data

* Euro falls after German manufacturing PMI, Ifo surveys

* Concerns of potential Greek exit add to bearish outlook

* Break below $1.25 could see move towards 2010 low

By Nia Williams

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The euro hit a near two-year low against the dollar on Thursday after dire German economic data suggested no country in the region was immune from crisis, spooking investors already weighing the risk of Greece leaving the euro zone.

The weaker-than-expected Ifo business climate index and manufacturing PMI data for May suggested the growth in Europe’s largest economy that has so far helped the currency bloc dodge recession may be starting to slow.

The euro dropped sharply to $1.2515, its lowest level since July 2010. Traders reported an options barrier at $1.25 that could check losses, with a break below that level opening the door to a test of the 2010 low of $1.1880, hit in the weeks after Greece’s first bailout.

Sentiment was already cautious after an EU leaders summit on Wednesday failed to shed new light on how officials may tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

“After the (EU) summit without any results we have still got a lot of uncertainty in Greece. The last thing we need in this situation is the German economy getting into trouble,” said Lutz Karpowitz, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

“There are a lot of short positions so there is always a possibility of a retracement in the euro but that does not change the overall (weaker) trend.”

Investors have stepped up their selling of the euro in recent days as concerns Greece would quit the euro zone escalated.

Three officials told Reuters on Wednesday that members of the currency bloc have been told to prepare contingency plans in case Greece quits the euro, an eventuality that the German central bank said would be testing, but “manageable”.

“With a Greek exit once again being discussed, the pressure on the euro should continue especially with the lack of clarity on any of the pressing issues,” analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a client note.

“Euro weakness is likely to be amplified against the dollar and the yen as the market seeks refuge (in the safe-haven pair) as negative risk sentiment persists.”

European Central Bank data showed 35.4 billion euros of net direct portfolio investment flowed out of the euro zone in March, suggesting investors are starting to shun euro zone assets.

BROAD DOLLAR STRENGTH

The poor German economic data hit perceived riskier currencies across the board as investors piled into the safe haven dollar.

The dollar index climbed to a fresh 20-month high of 82.362, while the greenback also rose to a 15-month high versus the Swiss franc of 0.9595 francs on trading platform EBS.

Against the yen the greenback was steady at 79.37 yen , showing limited reaction after Bank of Japan governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the central bank was resolved to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy but would not ease solely to weaken the yen.

Data showing that China’s factories faltered in May had limited impact on major currencies, as market players had been expecting a weak reading.

The Australian dollar fell 0.3 percent to $0.9726, staying above a six-month low of $0.9690 hit on Wednesday.