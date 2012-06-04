FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro weak, yen checked by intervention jitters
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro weak, yen checked by intervention jitters

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro shorts hit record high as bearish mood dominates
    * Yen off highs as market wary of intervention
    * Liquidity thin, jitters spark blip up in the yen

    By Anirban Nag	
    LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - The euro was under pressure near
a two-year low against the dollar on Monday and growth-linked
currencies fell, with mounting concerns over Spain's banking
sector and global economic growth supporting flows into the
greenback and the yen.	
    Grim U.S. jobs data on Friday suggested the turmoil in the
euro zone, which pulled the single currency down by about 6
percent last month, is taking its toll on the world's largest
economy, stoking fears of a worldwide slowdown.	
    The downbeat non-farm payrolls numbers were compounded by
gloomy manufacturing data from China and Europe.	
    The safe-haven dollar and yen usually gain in times of
financial stress and economic uncertainty. The yen has
outperformed the dollar as expectations of more quantitative
easing by the Federal Reserve have grown, underpinning
speculation that Japanese authorities could intervene soon.	
    With the euro zone set to dominate the agenda in the early
part of the week, more insight on potential monetary stimulus is
expected from Wednesday's European Central Bank meeting, with
markets positioning for an outside chance of an interest rate
cut.	
    On Thursday, Fed chief Ben Bernanke testifies before a
congressional committee about the U.S. economy, which could
offer more clues to possible policy shifts on the other side of
the Atlantic. 	
    The euro eased to $1.2420, off a session high of
$1.2443. It fell to $1.2288, its lowest level since July 2010 on
Friday and traders cited large bids at $1.2370-80, while offers
from funds to sell were layered above $1.2450. Trade was thin
because London markets are closed.	
    Against the safe-haven yen, the euro was flat at 96.92 yen
 staying above an 11-1/2-year low of 95.59 yen struck
on Friday.	
    "Clearly sentiment towards the euro is very bearish and we
believe positioning against it is not all that extreme. Some
investors like hedge funds cut positions ahead of the weekend so
they will be looking to come back," said Beat Siegenthaler,
currency analyst at UBS in Zurich.	
    "While expectations of more QE by the Fed may help the euro,
with no quick decision about Spain in sight, the pressure on it
will remain."	
    The euro's sell-off intensified last week after Spain's
borrowing costs spiked on jitters it may need to issue more
bonds to bolster its ailing banks, putting more stress on
markets already concerned that Greece may exit the euro zone.	
    Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called on Saturday for
the establishment of a central authority to oversee fiscal
policy in the euro zone. Germany also wants a big leap forward
in euro integration, but investors are doubtful whether such
moves will restore market confidence in the shorter
term. 	
    For now, market players saw few reasons to buy the single
currency, though there could be bouts of short-covering. Short
positions in the euro surged to the highest on record, the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. 	
    	
    NERVOUSNESS SPREADS	
    Meanwhile, bets in favour of the dollar rose to their
highest since at least mid-2008. The dollar index was
flat at 82.860, having hit a peak of 83.542 on Friday, its
highest level since late August 2010.	
    The dollar inched up 0.1 percent to 78.05 yen, not
far off Friday's trough of 77.65, the greenback's lowest since
mid-February. The currency pair has been volatile on fears of
yen-selling intervention by the Japanese authorities, a factor
which will keep investors edgy.	
    Underscoring the skittishness, the dollar briefly jumped as
high as 78.50 yen after the benchmark Japanese share index, the
Nikkei opened down 1.9 percent, with traders citing
buying by a Japanese and a foreign bank.	
    "It's nervousness all over until a clear direction emerges
on a long-term trend," said Hisamitsu Hara, chief FX manager at
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Tokyo.	
    "Currencies are locked in ranges with high volatility, with
both the euro and the dollar facing limited upside due to their
problems, while the yen's upside is also capped by wariness
about intervention," he said.	
    Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the bank is
carefully watching the effect that recent rises in the yen could
have on the country's economy and business sentiment, although
his comments had no immediate market impact. 	
    The growth-linked Australian dollar fell 0.4 percent to
$0.9665 while the New Zealand and Canadian
dollars were slightly lower.

