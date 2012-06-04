FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro off lows, yen checked by intervention jitters

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Euro shorts hit record high as bearish mood dominates
    * Yen off highs as market wary of intervention
    * Expectations of Fed and ECB stimulus grow

    By Anirban Nag	
    LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - The euro held steady as
peripheral bond yields eased on Monday and led some investors to
pare bearish bets against the common currency, while concerns
over Spain's ailing banking sector and global growth supported
the greenback and the yen.	
    Grim U.S. jobs data on Friday suggested the turmoil in the
euro zone, which pulled the single currency down by about 6
percent last month, is taking its toll on the world's largest
economy, stoking fears of a worldwide slowdown.	
    The safe-haven dollar and yen usually gain in times of
financial stress and economic uncertainty. The yen has
outperformed the dollar as expectations of more quantitative
easing by the Federal Reserve have grown, underpinning
speculation that Japanese authorities could intervene soon.	
    More insight on potential monetary easing may come from
Wednesday's European Central Bank meeting, with markets
positioning for an outside chance of a rate cut. Factory prices
held steady in the euro zone in April, giving the ECB some room
to cut rates. 	
    On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke testifies
before a congressional committee about the U.S. economy and may
offer more clues to possible policy shifts. The weak U.S. labour
market has raised expectations of more Fed quantitative easing. 	
    The euro was flat $1.2440, edging up from $1.2288,
its lowest since July 2010, hit on Friday. Traders cited large
bids at $1.2370-80, while offers from funds to sell were layered
above $1.2450. Trade was thin with London markets closed.	
    The euro was 0.2 percent higher at 97.20 yen 
staying above Friday's 11-1/2-year low of 95.59 yen.	
    "While expectations of more QE by the Fed may help the euro,
with no quick decision about Spain in sight, the pressure on it
will remain," said Beat Siegenthaler, currency analyst at UBS in
Zurich.	
    The euro's sell-off intensified last week after Spain's
borrowing costs spiked on worries it may need to issue more
bonds to bolster its ailing banks, putting more stress on
markets already concerned that Greece may exit the euro zone.	
    Spanish and Italian bond yields eased on Monday, but with no
credible and long-lasting policy response expected, borrowing
costs are likely to stay elevated. 	
    	
    EMBATTLED EURO	
    Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called on Saturday for
the establishment of a central authority to oversee fiscal
policy in the euro zone. Germany also wants a big leap forward
in euro integration, but investors are doubtful whether such
moves will restore confidence in the near term. 	
    Commerzbank analyst Ulrich Leuchtmann said policymakers will
have to react fast as the crisis reaches a tipping point. 	
    "In the end the politicians and/or the ECB will react,
taking some pressure off the euro," Leuchtmann wrote. "Medium
term, euro/dollar will trend downwards as the crisis will not be
solved but only contained once again."	
    Commerzbank revised down its euro/dollar forecast, to $1.21
at the end of June at $1.21 from $1.32 earlier.	
    Market players saw few reasons to buy the single currency,
though there could be bouts of short-covering. Short positions
in the euro surged to the highest on record, the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said. 	
    Bets in favour of the dollar rose to their highest since at
least mid-2008. The dollar index was slightly lower at
82.765, having hit 83.542 on Friday, its highest since late
August 2010.	
    The dollar inched up 0.2 percent to 78.15 yen, off
Friday's trough of 77.65, its lowest since mid-February. The
currency pair has been volatile on fears of yen-selling
intervention by the Japanese authorities, a factor which will
keep investors edgy.	
    Expectations of more easing by the Bank of England also kept
a lid on the British pound. Sterling was 0.1 percent higher at
$1.5376, with some investors looking to sell into a
bounce before a BoE policy decision on Thursday.

