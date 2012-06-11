FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro rally loses momentum as doubts about Spain persist

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gains seen limited ahead of Greek elections
    * Details of Spain bank bailout deal unclear
    * China data better than feared, also helps risk assets


    By Julie Haviv	
    NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The euro retreated from a near
three-week high against the dollar on Monday as doubts lingered
over whether Spain's bank bailout could solve the country's debt
problems, with markets wary of taking on risk ahead of next
weekend's Greek elections.	
    The euro zone agreed to lend Spain, the region's
fourth-largest economy, up to 100 billion euros to help prevent
a run on banks, offering some reassurance to investors and
helping the common currency jump more than 1 percent in
Asian trade.	
    But gains were pared in the London session as traders and
analysts said the details of the bailout deal were still unclear
and concerns remained about Spain's large debt burden given the
country's stagnant economy.  	
    "The risk rally fell flat really quickly," said Greg
Anderson, G10 strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in
New York. "On top of the Spain news, data out of China this
weekend was better-than-expected, so it seems clear the market
does not want to believe good news." 	
    "People are also very nervous ahead of the Greek elections
and there are plenty of other worms in the can, namely the
potential of another downgrade of Spain's debt."	
    The euro ran into selling during the European trading
session and was last up 0.3 percent at $1.2554. Nevertheless, 
it remained well above the near two-year low of $1.2286 hit
earlier this month. 	
    "While this is good news for Spanish banking stocks and good
news in the short term, I'm not certain it solves Spain's
problems," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at Bank
of New York Mellon.	
    "Agree a bailout for Spain and the best you get is a 100-odd
point rally in euro/dollar. People recognise this is not a
silver bullet. I think the euro will weaken slowly over the next
couple of days."	
    Against the yen, the single currency rose to 100.88 yen
, its highest level in more than two weeks, before
retracing to trade up 0.4 percent at 99.82. 	
    Also underscoring the market's cautious tone was a rise in
Spanish and Italian bond yields as initial market relief over
Spain's bank funding deal gave way to doubts. 	
    	
    Data out of China over the weekend boosted risk sentiment as
it was not as bearish as many traders had feared following
Beijing's first interest rate cut since the global financial
crisis on Thursday. 	
	
    GREEK ELECTIONS	
    Traders said any euro bounce should give way to profit
taking before the June 17 Greek elections. A win for parties
opposing the austerity terms of the country's international
bailout could lead to Greece leaving the euro.	
    With the terms of the Spanish deal still not clear, there
were also worries that other countries that have received a
bailout - Greece, Portugal and Ireland - may protest that Spain
was offered better terms than they were. 	
    Unease about the euro was also evident in the options
market, with one-month euro/dollar implied volatility 
-- a measure of how volatile a currency is expected to be -- 
trading as high as 13.1 percent compared with 12.3 percent on
Friday. 	
    Underscoring the prevailing bearish sentiment, bets against
the euro surged to a record high in the week to June 5, while
net long dollar positions extended gains, according to the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission. 	
    Against the yen, the dollar last traded up 0.1 percent at
79.52.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
