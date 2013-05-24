FOREX-Dollar recoups losses to trade flat vs euro after US data

* U.S. durable good orders better than expected in April

* Better German Ifo makes ECB easing less likely

* Yen stays firm versus dollar after strong gains Thursday

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - The dollar recovered to trade flat against the euro on Friday after the release of better-than-expected U.S. durable goods data for April, which eased investor concerns about the U.S. economic recovery.

Durable goods orders, which range from toasters to aircraft, increased 3.3 percent last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday, compared with the consensus forecast for a rise of 1.5 percent. The department also revised prior readings for orders to show a smaller decline in March than previously estimated. .

The yen overall extended gains from Thursday, as weak equity markets helped the safe-haven currency recover after recent declines.

“The dollar got a partial boost but is still heavy on the yen on concern about volatility in Japanese financial markets,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.

The euro was last at $1.2936, little changed on the day, and closer to the session low of $1.2903 than the session peak of $1.2995..

The dollar was last 0.7 percent lower against the yen at 101.34. It fell to a two-week low of 100.82 yen on Thursday when Japanese shares fell 7.3 percent.

Earlier the euro had climbed after the monthly German Ifo survey showed business morale improved far more than expected in May, suggesting Europe’s largest economy is picking up and making further euro zone monetary easing less likely.

“After the Ifo data there is a bit of optimism that we might see some positive surprises in euro zone data going forward and that is giving the euro some support,” said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of FX research at Danske Bank. He expected the euro to hold up well and forecast it at $1.30 in three months.

The Ifo data came as a relief to market participants after recent comments from European Central Bank officials fuelled expectations the central bank could lower interest rates further, even potentially cutting the deposit rate to negative.

ECB easing prospects have contrasted with speculation the Federal Reserve may scale back its asset purchasing programme if the U.S. economy improves further. Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday stimulus could be trimmed in one of the bank’s next few policy meetings if the economy maintained its momentum.

The dollar fell 0.6 percent against the Swiss franc, another safe haven which has recently tracked the yen lower. Against a basket of currencies the dollar fell to its lowest in more than one week.

Although most analysts and traders expect a resumption in the trend of yen weakness, exacerbated by aggressive Bank of Japan monetary easing in early April, some say the yen could firm in the coming weeks.

The dollar has gained around 17 percent against the yen this year and the euro is up around 15 percent against the yen, allowing room for a correction. However, traders expect the dollar to find support at the 100 yen level, citing strong Japanese importer bids.

“The yen weakening trend will remain. But there will be a correction in the short term and it could be a sizeable one,” said Ian Stannard, Morgan Stanley head of European FX strategy.

Analysts at Societe Generale advised selling the euro against the yen at 131.60 yen with a target of 128 yen and a stop at 132.50 because the prospect of the Fed reducing asset purchases has weighed on riskier assets.

The euro was last down 0.7 percent at 131.05 yen, having hit a two-week low of 129.94 yen on Thursday.