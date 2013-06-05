FOREX-Yen gains, dollar weak as market awaits U.S. jobs data

* Dollar dragged down against yen as stocks slide

* Japan PM’s growth strategy disappoints markets

* U.S. jobs data eyed for clues on Fed tapering

* U.S. ADP report due 1215 GMT, key jobs data due Friday

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - The yen rose against the dollar on Wednesday after new Japanese growth policies fell short of expectations, hitting equities, and as investors awaited clues to future U.S. monetary policy.

The dollar was down 0.45 percent against the yen at 99.52 yen, though a reported option expiry at 100 yen due later could see it gravitate towards that level.

The yen, which tends to gain in times of financial uncertainty, rose after a pledge by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to raise incomes disappointed markets due to a lack of detail, weakening Japanese shares. Stocks in Europe also fell.

“These aims are just a wish list of things Abe would like to do,” said Gavin Friend, currency analyst at NAB.

The dollar remained close to a four-week low against a currency basket after dismal U.S. manufacturing data this week argued against the Federal Reserve scaling back stimulus soon.

The Fed has said its policy will depend on jobs growth. That leaves a strong focus on Friday’s non-farm payrolls figures. ADP data on private payrolls due at 1215 GMT will be watched for advance clues.

But many in the market were looking to buy the dollar on expectations the Fed will at some point tighten policy, in contrast to other central banks which are more likely to ease.

NAB’s Friend said the dollar could drop further against the yen but he saw 98.30-40 as a good area to buy.

“People understand the Fed is at a turning point and they might have to start to taper (monetary stimulus). That’s dollar positive but people need conviction (from U.S. jobs data).”

The dollar index was flat at 82.764, near a one-month low of 82.428 hit on Monday.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.3060, with traders reporting offers just ahead of Monday’s peak of $1.3108, and investors wary before a European Central Bank policy decision on Thursday.

The ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but weak euro zone services sector activity data suggested an economic recovery remained some way off and kept alive the chances of further easing.

Analysts at Credit Agricole recommended selling the euro at $1.3074 with a target of $1.2485 and a stop at $1.3385.

“We believe that ECB President Draghi will keep no less of a dovish monetary policy stance. Growth prospects failed to improve considerably and monetary conditions appear to have been tightening,” they said in a note to clients.