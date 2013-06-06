FOREX-Euro rises after ECB holds rates, all eyes on Draghi

* Euro rises after ECB leaves rates on hold as widely expected

* Markets to take cues from Draghi news conference at 1230 GMT

* Dollar trades near a 4-week low vs yen

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - The euro rose close to a four-week high against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept its main refinancing and deposit rates on hold.

While this outcome was widely expected, the euro inched higher as some market participants had been building positions against it on the outside chance that the ECB could cut its record low refi rates from the present 0.50 percent or take its deposit rate to below zero.

The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.3123, close to $1.3131 hit earlier in the day which was its highest level since May 9. Immediate resistance is seen around $1.3140, the 76.4 percent retracement of its May 1-17 fall with stop-loss buy orders above $1.3150.

While latest euro zone business surveys showed some signs of stabilisation in the economy and likely gave the ECB room to hold off lowering rates in June, strategists said the euro would be unable to make any significant gains as there was still scope the ECB could hint at easing policy in coming months.

For this, markets would focus on ECB president Mario Draghi’s press conference at 1230 GMT.

“The ECB keeping rates on hold was a small positive for the euro... the uptick in survey data is probably enough for Draghi to sound a little bit more upbeat, however, he has to be careful not to step too far away from his recent rhetoric around the deposit rate,” said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

“If the market gets the sense that that is completely off the agenda, the euro will rally and that will be an unwelcome tightening in monetary conditions.”

Analysts said any gains in the euro would be capped as market participants still look to sell the euro on any rallies.

“We think Draghi will try and talk down the euro and hence see any bounce to $1.32 as a selling opportunity,” said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

The euro’s rise dragged the dollar index which was last down 0.3 percent at 82.384, not far from a four-week low of 82.351 hit earlier in the day.

The dollar was flat against the yen at 99.10 yen, having struck a four-week low of 98.83 yen earlier in the session. The U.S. currency had lost 1 percent against the yen a day earlier.

Dollar-yen has been tracking the Nikkei stock average over its steep decline in the past two weeks, as foreign investors wind back the hedges they had put on for protection from the yen’s slide between November and May.

“The shaky price action in the Nikkie is probably concerning people that are holding long dollar-yen positions,” RBS’ Robson said, adding that the next focus would be 98.80 yen and if that was breached 97 yen would be the near-term target.

The dollar’s falls on Wednesday were intensified after a closely watched report showed hiring by U.S. firms was sluggish in May. That raised the risk that Friday’s non-farm payrolls could disappoint and lessen the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will taper its easing programme early.