FOREX-Dollar holds near lows before U.S. jobs data

* Market cautious before U.S. jobs data at 1230 GMT

* Upside surprise could give dollar short-term lift

* Report delayed from early Oct due to U.S. govt shutdown

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The dollar held near recent lows on Tuesday, with investors cautious before delayed jobs data that will give an indication of the strength of the U.S. economy before the government shut down earlier this month.

Most market participants expect the negative impact of the shutdown on the economy will lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to delay scaling back its stimulus programme until 2014.

But solid jobs figures would suggest that the economy may have been in a better position to weather the partial government closure, which could give the dollar a short-lived boost.

The dollar index, which tracks the dollar’s performance against a basket of major currencies, was steady at 79.731, holding above Friday’s 8-1/2 month low of 79.478.

The euro was steady at $1.3675, below Friday’s high of $1.3704, its strongest since early February, and chart resistance at the 2013 peak of $1.3711.

U.S. payrolls are expected to have increased by 180,000 in September, with the jobless rate steady at 7.3 percent. The figures, which were originally due on Oct. 4, will be released at 1230 GMT.

“Euro/dollar is attempting again the 2-year high level ... but a positive reading in the non-farm payrolls figure could push (it) toward $1.3658 and $1.3636,” said Francesco Scotto, portfolio manager at RTFX Fund Management Ltd.

The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 98.36 yen.

But analysts said any boost to the dollar from the data, which does not cover the shutdown and wrangling over the debt ceiling, would be limited. Concerns would remain that the Fed will keep its bond-buying programme intact in the coming months.

Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley, expected investors to be cautious before the data.

“Any signs of weakness could push back Fed tapering. If it is a strong number it would suggest that the shutdown may have had only a limited impact, but the reassurance (for the dollar) may prove to be short-lived.”

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday it would be “tough” for the Fed to have enough confidence in the economy by its December meeting to start scaling back stimulus.

The fiscal deal clinched last week by U.S. lawmakers only restored government funding until Jan. 15.

The Australian dollar was up 0.2 percent at $0.9667 , close to a 4-1/2 month high of $0.9680 set on Friday. A move above $0.97 would see it retrace half of its April-to-August fall and could allow a move towards parity.

Morgan Stanley’s Stannard said he expected the Australian dollar to rise towards $0.98 in the near-term as it benefits from higher interest rates and the fact that Australia has stronger links to China than to the United States.