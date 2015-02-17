FOREX-Euro slips as Greek debt talks break down, losses muted for now

* Euro down against peers, but losses limited for now

* Italian and Spanish bond yields rise slightly

* Swedish crown rises after inflation data (Adds fresh quote, details)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The euro edged down on Tuesday after a collapse in talks to secure a new debt deal for Greece kept investors guessing about the next chapter, with losses muted for now due to limited risk of contagion across the euro zone.

The breakdown in talks between Athens and its European partners raised doubts about Greece’s future in the euro zone. Greek stocks were in the red, although Italian and Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose just 3 basis points, amid hopes that a common ground can still be found in coming weeks before Greece runs out of money.

The euro shed 0.15 percent to $1.1339, dropping from Monday’s high of $1.1429 and back near the bottom of its recent $1.1270-1.1534 range. Against sterling, it came within a whisker of a seven-year trough of 73.69 pence set last week. It was last at 73.88 pence.

The euro fell against the Swedish crown, with the crown helped by a slightly higher-than-expected inflation reading.

“We did not have much positive news from Greece, which should keep the downside risks for the euro very much intact,” said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. “We think there will be a gradual decline in euro/dollar and euro/sterling in the near term.”

Talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers broke down when Athens rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its international bailout as “unacceptable”.

The euro edged down to 134.40 yen, having hit a one-week low of 133.96 yen. The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 118.52 yen, crawling away from a 10-day low of 118.11 struck overnight.

While the collapse of the Greek debt talks unsettled some investors, the consensus appears to still favour a last-minute deal for Greece, which faces the risk of running out of funds by month-end, when its bailout package expires.

“The market has witnessed this before - it remembers the brinkmanship during the Greek debt negotiations of 2011. There are only nine trading days left until the Feb. 28 deadline but some see that as enough time. Thus we are not seeing the euro sold in panic,” said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale in Tokyo.

“On the other hand tail risk is definitely rising. This is limiting bargain hunting of the euro by short-term players.”

The next focus points on Greece will be on Wednesday and Friday. On Wednesday the European Central Bank decides whether to maintain emergency lending to Greek banks that are bleeding deposits at an alarming pace. And Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting with Greece, said Athens has until Friday to request an extension. (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Susan Fenton)