FOREX-Yen hits 2-year high against a broadly weak euro

* Japanese adviser indicates yen may have fallen too far

* Rising yield gap between JGBs/German Bunds to help yen

* Euro drops to 2-1/2 month low vs Swiss franc

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - The yen rose to a two-year high against a broadly struggling euro on Tuesday, after an economic adviser to Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe indicated that the yen might have fallen too far and needed to retrace some of its losses.

Koichi Hamada told a TV programme on Monday that the yen’s current level of around 120 per dollar was very weak. He added that a level of 105 yen per dollar would be more appropriate.

Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he would not comment on foreign exchange levels. The yen’s rebound also came after the Bank of Japan signalled on Monday that the benefits of its stimulus programme were broadening, dampening talk of more near-term easing.

The dollar was down 0.3 percent against the yen at 119.70 yen, while the euro shed 0.5 percent to trade at 126.30 yen, having hit a two-year low of 126.08 yen earlier in the European session.

“Hamada’s comments lead to speculation that the Japanese government is uncomfortable with rapid yen weakness,” said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. “In the short term, it may slow down the yen’s weakness against the dollar, but against the euro, we expect it to strengthen.”

Goto added that Japanese government bond yields were higher than German Bund yields, making investments in the yen more attractive compared to the euro. That was driving long term investors like sovereign funds and central banks to gradually shift their portfolios to the yen.

“We are expecting the euro to drop to 125 yen,” Goto added.

The euro was also lower against the dollar. It was last down 0.1 percent on the day at $1.0550, not far from a 12-year trough of $1.0457 plumbed last month. The euro also hit a 2-1/2 month low against the Swiss franc of 1.0297 francs.

Weighing on the common currency was a Financial Times report that Athens was preparing for a debt default if it did not reach a deal with its creditors by the end of the month. Greece denied the report, saying negotiations were proceeding “swiftly”.

“Overall, the position with Greece is now becoming more critical, in out view, and is set to put the euro under increasing pressure,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note. “A move below $1.0460 March lows would open the way for a decline towards the $1.0200 area initially.” (Editing by Andrew Heavens)