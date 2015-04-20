FOREX-Aussie, New Zealand dollars helped by China stimulus

* Aussie & kiwi outperform after latest stimulus by China

* PBOC cuts reserve requirements by 100 basis points

* Dollar roughly steady vs a basket of major currencies

* Concerns over Greece weigh on euro (Recasts after start of European trade, changes dateline from previous SINGAPORE/SYDNEY)

By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars rose on Monday after China boosted banks’ lending power to support Asia’s biggest market, prodding investors globally into traditionally higher-risk currency plays.

The euro traded marginally weaker after IMF and G20 meetings in Washington generated no progress in Greece’s prospects of doing a deal on financial aid that would keep it in the single currency.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) on Sunday cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves (RRR) in its latest attempt to help spur bank lending and combat slowing growth.

China is the biggest export market for both Australia and New Zealand and an easing of demand there has been at the heart of a steady slide which for the Aussie now dates back two years.

The latter touched a near one-month high of $0.7844 in Asia deals after the China move. It last traded at $0.7810, up 0.3 percent on the day. The kiwi did slightly better, up 0.6 percent at $0.7707.

“Its been the typical kneejerk reaction to additional stimulus in China,” said Lee Hardmann, a strategist with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London.

“That should just be temporary. So far the stimulus has had relatively little impact in terms of preventing the slowdown in China. We think there is more pressure on the Aussie to come.”

The Aussie fell to a near six-year low of $0.7534 in early April, driven by falls in the price of iron ore -- Australia’s single biggest export earner.

In the near term, the Australian dollar could test its March high of $0.7939 if the recent weakness of the U.S. dollar continues, said Heng Koon How, senior FX strategist for private banking and wealth management at Credit Suisse in Singapore.

“But this should not be mistaken as a sign of Australian dollar strength,” Heng said. “Our 12-month forecast remains unchanged at $0.70.”

France’s central bank chief said Greek banks may soon run out of collateral to access European Central Bank refinancing unless Athens reaches an agreement with the European Union and International Monetary Fund on economic reforms.

Pressure on Greek banks, or the government’s finances, is nothing new, but there are many in the market who at least see a chance that Athens will slip out of the euro within the next few months.

“This is the other big risk hanging over the euro at the moment,” said Hardmann. “We see the dollar moving towards parity with the euro in the third quarter, but if something happens around Greece, it may come sooner.”

The euro eased 0.2 percent to $1.0785. Against the yen, it dropped 0.5 percent to 127.895 yen. The yen also edged higher against the dollar, gaining 0.25 percent to 118.65 yen. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Andrew Heavens)