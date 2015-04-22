FOREX-Euro steadies, Aussie up after core inflation

(Recasts after start of European trading, changes dateline from previous SYDNEY)

* Euro edges higher; Australian CPI slightly above forecast

* Greek debt talks in focus later this week

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - The euro recovered some ground against the dollar on Wednesday in the absence of major developments over Greece, while the Australian dollar rose after inflation data suggested an interest rate cut was not imminent.

The threat that Greece could fall out of the euro in a disagreement over the terms of financial aid from the rest of Europe has yet to show up to any great extent in the price of the single currency.

Many analysts and investors say a Greek exit from the euro prompted by Athens running out of funds in May or June could knock the euro swiftly below parity with the dollar, but for the moment the market retains faith in the ability of European policymakers to avert that scenario.

“Greece is certainly something that is continuing to be in focus given that we still don’t have a bailout deal,” said Phyllis Papadavid, Senior Global FX Strategist with BNP Paribas in London.

“The euro has really been stuck in a range for the past couple of weeks and I would put that down rather to the dollar being in a consolidation phase. Once we see U.S. data improve the bias is definitely for the dollar to gain further.”

After some early gains in Europe, the euro was up 0.3 percent on the day at $1.0762 and 0.2 percent at 128.66 yen.

The Australian dollar was the day’s biggest major mover, gaining almost 1 percent to $0.7779 after data showed core inflation of 0.6 percent in the first quarter, higher than a forecast of 0.5 percent.

Signals from the Australian central bank’s head Glenn Stevens and minutes of its April 7 meeting, read as raising the prospect of an interest rate cut in May, have weighed on the currency this week.

“The case (for easing rates) hasn’t disappeared... but it certainly reduces the chance a little bit more for May anyway,” said David De Garis, a senior economist at National Australia Bank.

The dollar was down 0.2 percent against its currency basket at 97.81. Against the yen it stood at 119.63 yen, flat on the day and not far from a one-week high of 119.83 set overnight. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua; editing by John Stonestreet)