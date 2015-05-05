FOREX-Dollar hits back after grim April

* Dollar bounces half percent vs euro, index up 0.3 pct

* Choppy moves in Aussie after RBA cuts interest rates

* Sterling looks exposed in election run-in (New throughout after the start of European trade, changes dateline from previous SINGAPORE)

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - The dollar recovered a footing against a range of major currencies on Tuesday, with gains of around half a percent against the euro halting its worst run in four years.

The Aussie dollar was also sharply higher after the Reserve Bank of Australia hinted its cycle of interest rate cuts may be over for now after easing by another quarter percentage point.

An extremely volatile second half of April saw the U.S. currency slide more than 6 percent against the euro, doubts over the pace of U.S. growth prompting the first major turnaround in a rally that dates back almost a year.

That has somewhat undermined faith in major banks’ forecasts it would move past parity to the euro for the first time since 2002, but many analysts still characterise the move as a temporary retreat on its way higher.

“We have had a big correction and that has taken some of the (potential for) profit-taking out of the market,” said Jane Foley, a strategist with Rabobank in London.

“That said there is still a big debate about how fast the Fed can start raising rates. We have had a very disappointing first quarter in the U.S., we need to know how much that is just weather and other temporary factors.”

The euro fell to $1.1088 from a two-month peak of $1.1290 set at the end of last week.

This week’s key numbers out of the United States are non-farm payrolls on Friday.

Before then, there is the prospect of a UK election that looks likely to lead only to further days or weeks of uncertainty over the makeup of the next government.

One-week implied volatility on sterling is at its highest since the last election in 2010 as a result and many analysts have argued the pound itself will at risk .

“Euro positioning is still short enough to argue for caution,” Kit Juckes, a strategist with Societe Generale in London, said in a note to clients. “GBP/USD, on the other hand, is vulnerable. It is going to be very hard for anyone to form a stable government after Thursday night. I can’t see how that helps sterling.”

Sterling held steady at $1.5124.

The Aussie fell initially after the RBA cut rates, but the removal of a sentence that has previously pointed to further easing was read as signalling it was done for now - a positive for short-term market borrowing costs.

By 0838 GMT, the Aussie was 0.3 percent higher on the day at $0.7867, having earlier climbed above $0.7900. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)