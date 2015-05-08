FOREX-Sterling soars on UK election outcome; US jobs report awaited

(Updates, adds details on volatility)

* Sterling up 1.2 pct vs dollar, 1.5 pct higher vs euro

* Conservatives set for majority suggest exit polls

* Dollar bulls pin hopes on U.S. payrolls data

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Sterling was the biggest gainer among major currencies on Friday, hitting its highest in over two months against the dollar, on relief that the Conservative Party secured a surprise outright win in Britain’s election.

The dollar, though, gained against other major currencies like the euro and the yen as investors awaited the key U.S. jobs report later in the day.

With less than a dozen seats to be declared in the 650-member lower house of parliament, Prime Minister David Cameron’s Conservative Party, seen as market-friendly, was on track to win 329 seats, a majority that will allow it to govern for another five years on its own.

The straight majority was a surprise to many investors who, given pollsters’ predictions of a “hung parliament”, had factored in weeks of haggling over who would form the next government by buying options and hedging their exposure.

Near-term sterling implied volatilities, which had surged in the run-up as investors hedged exposure to UK assets, dived as they priced out the risk of an uncertain result.

Sterling gained 1.2 percent to $1.5430 after rising as high as $1.5523, its highest since Feb. 26, and pulling away from a five-year low of $1.4567 hit in mid-April.

The pound also marked its biggest one-day move against the euro since late 2011. The euro plummeted more than 2 percent on the day to 72.36 pence after touching a low of 72.25 pence, its lowest level since April 30, and well below a three-month peak of 74.82 pence scaled only a day ago.

“The UK surprise election result ... is sterling positive,” said Adam Myers, European head of FX strategy at Credit Agricole.

“Viewed within the context of the UK’s large current account deficit, the policy uncertainty removed by today’s result will be a relief for some previously nervous foreign investors.”

Still, risks remain with the result likely to trigger a referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union within two years, while Scots could soon be pressing for independence.

Meanwhile, the dollar held gains against a basket of currencies ahead of the jobs report. It rose 0.2 percent against the yen, trading at 120.05 yen, while the euro was down 0.4 percent at $1.1223.

Dollar bulls took hope from data on Thursday showing the number of new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits held near a 15-year low last week.

The data bolstered expectations for a relatively strong employment report. Economists forecast nonfarm payrolls to increase by 224,000 in April, after gaining 126,000 in March, when bad weather held back hiring.

"As always, unemployment and hourly wage growth should be taken into account, too," said Lutz Karpowitz, currency strategist at Commerzbank. "These series might be key for the market response if the NFP is in line with the expectations. Short euro/dollar positions do not really appear attractive."