FOREX-Euro rally halts as U.S. jobs data eyed, Bund yields slip

* Profit-taking ahead of U.S. jobs data halts euro rally

* Slipping Bund yields weigh on euro

* Traders eye U.S. May jobs data Friday (Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - The euro on Thursday edged lower against the U.S. dollar as traders pocketed profits from the euro’s biggest two-day gain in six years and German Bund yields slipped from multi-month highs.

Traders trimmed euro postions as a precaution ahead of the U.S. Labor Department’s monthly non-farm payrolls report due Friday.

“Short-term guys who were lucky enough to buy the euro early in the week have a major U.S. economic release to look forward to,” said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago. “They’re not going to hold their positions,” he said.

The euro last traded down 0.07 percent against the dollar at $1.12670, as German 10-year Bund yields, fell to 0.85 percent from a session peak of about 1 percent, their highest since late September 2014.

The rise in Bund yields from a record low of 0.049 percent on April 17 drove investment flows into the euro, forcing traders who had bet against or “shorted” the euro to cover their bets, analysts have said.

Friday’s U.S. jobs data, which economists polled by Reuters expect will show U.S. employers added 225,000 jobs in May, could boost expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates in September, thereby boosting the dollar.

“If the U.S. jobs number comes in in the low-to-mid 200,000s, then the September liftoff is back in play and it should help the dollar bounce back from its recent lows,” said Win Thin, currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

The dollar was last up 0.12 percent against the yen at 124.390 yen. The dollar was last up 0.06 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.93430 franc.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.11 percent at 95.352. The dollar’s modest losses against the sterling contributed to the index’s weakness.