FOREX-Euro sinks after Merkel comment on reform impact

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - The euro sank on Friday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel made a rare comment on exchange rates by saying a strong euro made it harder for countries like Spain and Portugal to reap the benefits of economic reform.

Her comment followed a report at the start of the week, later denied, that President Barack Obama had told his French counterpart Francois Hollande that he saw the strong dollar as a problem.

Merkel was speaking in the broader context of a discussion of low interest rates, which she said were understandable because they supported European reform efforts by preventing the euro from rising too much.

The euro, already weakened by concerns over Greece, fell more than half a cent before recovering some ground to trade 0.7 percent lower at $1.1186.

“It is perhaps a surprise that Merkel chose to comment on the euro at all,” said Geoffrey Yu, senior currency strategist at UBS in London.

“Perhaps she did not intend to intervene in this way, but it confirms long-standing suspicions within markets that a weaker euro remains the preference for not only German industry but politics.”

Germany has benefited massively from the introduction of the euro, the balancing effect of weaker southern European economies preventing what economists say would otherwise have been a surge in the old Deutschmark.

The European Central Bank’s move into quantitative easing this year has weakened the shared currency further against a broadly stronger dollar, but it has proved more robust since mid-March.

Analysts say a default and Greece’s gradual departure from the euro zone can only hurt the euro in the short run and the IMF’s withdrawal from Greek debt talks on Thursday was the latest blow on that front.

“Merkel headlines on the euro have triggered the move lower,” said Josh O‘Byrne, a currency strategist at Citi in London. “I am sceptical these are really in context and doubt this represents the beginning of more activist official comments. Nevertheless, with Greek worries still out there, there’s little appetite to have much exposure into the weekend.”

CONSEQUENCES

If Greece fails to reach a deal with its creditors it is expected to default on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) repayment to the IMF at the end of June. That could trigger capital controls and possibly push it out of the euro zone, with unpredictable consequences for the European economy.

The dollar index last traded half a percent higher at 95.482, recovering from Wednesday’s near one-month low of 94.322. Dollar bulls took some heart from data on Thursday showing U.S. retail sales rose sharply in May.

If momentum is sustained, the Federal Reserve might begin to hike rates later in the year, a scenario still favoured by many economists.

Yet the dollar’s reaction was limited, partly due to a fall in U.S. Treasury yields and caution before the June 16-17 Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

“With Q2 having been a difficult quarter for many market participants and the FOMC meeting looming next week, there may be some reluctance to rebuild long positions in the USD or short positions in front-end rates,” BNP Paribas analysts wrote in a note to clients.

The greenback bought 123.62 yen, off this week’s trough of 122.46 but some way from a 13-year high of 125.86 struck last Friday. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)