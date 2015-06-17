FOREX-Dollar up against yen as Fed winds up policy session

* Investors eyeing Fed statement for rate hike clues

* U.S. Treasury yields up

* Fears of Greek default spur demand for Swiss franc (Changes prices, adds quotes and changes byline and dateline; previous LONDON)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened against the yen on Wednesday, buoyed by higher U.S. bond yields, as investors awaited a Federal Reserve statement that may signal policymakers are near to hiking short-term interest rates.

The dollar also rose against the Australian and New Zealand currencies, which like the yen are especially sensitive to shifts in relative interest rates, but the greenback was off against sterling and the Swiss franc.

U.S. Treasury prices were down, lifting yields. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries declined 11/32 in price to yield 2.35 percent, up from 2.32 percent late on Tuesday.

The Fed’s rate-setting committee is due to release its statement at 2 p.m ET (1800 GMT). Investors expect policymakers to intimate U.S. rates will start rising later this year. U.S. housing permits for future construction surged to a near eight-year high, the government said Tuesday.

“Investors are positioning for a potentially hawkish Fed statement,” said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange. “The prospect of higher interest rates in the U.S. undermines the appeal of the yen.”

The yen was last off 0.66 percent at 124.18 yen to the dollar.

The New Zealand dollar hit a five-year low against its U.S. counterpart of $0.6919. The Australian dollar also fell one percent, to $0.7672.

The Swiss franc rallied across the board, climbing to a two-week high against the euro, as fears that debt-stricken Greece could default and tumble out of the euro zone drove investors in search of safety. The dollar was down 0.35 percent against the franc.

The Greek central bank warned on Wednesday that the country would be put on a “painful course” towards default and exiting the euro zone if the government and its international creditors failed to reach an agreement on an aid-for-reforms deal.

“The implication that a Greek default is getting closer this week has been behind the increased demand for the Swiss franc, and it will remain so unless we get a deal in the next few days,” said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank in London.

The euro was little changed at $1.1245.

The British pound touched a one-month high against the dollar and was last up 0.50 percent to $1.5727 after data showed wages in Britain were growing faster than forecast.