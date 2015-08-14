FOREX-Dollar steady as China stops guiding yuan lower, euro drops

* Euro gets a brief lift after Greece parliament vote

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The dollar steadied on Friday after China’s central bank appeared to have stopped guiding the yuan lower, easing concerns somewhat that a weaker Chinese currency could derail plans by the U.S. Federal Reserve to lift interest rates.

The dollar traded at 124.35 yen, flat from late U.S. levels and above this week’s low of 124.21 yen. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was steady at 96.387.

“Chinese markets have stabilised today, with the yuan mostly flat. There is a bit of position adjustment going on the euro/dollar with recent U.S. data, like jobs and retail sales, not exactly giving a clear direction to when the U.S. will lift rates,” said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura.

The euro briefly hit a day’s high of $1.1172 in early European trade after Greece’s parliament gave approval for a new bailout agreement. But it quickly gave up those gains to trade slightly lower at $1.1145.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s government secured enough votes to win parliamentary approval thanks to opposition support, just hours before euro zone ministers are due to approve the deal and pave the way for disbursement of aid ahead of a debt payment next week.

The news came after second quarter growth data from France and Germany disappointed, leaving downside risks for overall euro zone growth. Economists forecast the euro zone to grow 0.4 percent, quarter-on-quarter, data for which will be released at 0900 GMT.

Still, the euro was on track for its best weekly gains since mid-May, having got a lift earlier this week as investors unwound euro-funded carry trades in the yuan and other emerging market currencies, which were hit hard by the Chinese devaluation on Tuesday.

Emerging Asian currencies continued to fall on Friday, on track for steep weekly losses, with the Malaysian ringgit skidding to a new 17-year low.

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China set the yuan midpoint at 6.3990 yuan to the dollar, slightly stronger than Thursday’s levels. Beijing’s moves some eased concerns that a cheaper yuan could trigger a “currency war”, or a competition among the world’s biggest economies to cheapen their own currencies to seek a competitive edge for their exports.

“The latest concerns triggered by the sudden policy action may be subsiding a tad. But there is no change in the fact that the Chinese economy is slowing,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, senior strategist at Monex Securities.

“I think the yuan has become overvalued as other countries tried to cheapen their currencies and it will keep falling, playing catch-up,” he added. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Alison Williams)