FOREX-Dollar firm as Fed back in focus, pound softer before UK inflation data

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The dollar edged up on Tuesday, as focus shifted back to the prospect of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and concerns eased that last week’s devaluation of China’s yuan could spark a global currency war.

Amid thin volumes, the dollar was also bolstered by gains against most emerging market currencies which fell as the yuan extended its declines, though at a far slower pace than on some recent days.

In the European session, the focus will be on sterling which slipped to $1.5574 before British inflation data due at 0830 GMT. The data is likely to highlight subdued price pressures amid falling oil prices, and could raise doubts over when the Bank of England will lift interest rates.

“The market is positioned for a soft number, so anything that can surprise on the upside will be positive for sterling,” said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.

Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar rose 0.1 percent to 96.899, pulling away from a one-month low of 95.926 set last week when Beijing’s surprise devaluation dented expectations of the Fed raising rates in September.

China’s central bank has since tempered the yuan’s slide, soothing anxiety of a further sharp devaluation - a scenario markets feared could stoke worldwide disinflation and lead to a global currency war.

The relative calmness in yuan trading has allowed markets to refocus on when the Fed could begin raising rates. Many still expect the Fed to move in September, though much depends on how robust U.S. data will be in coming weeks.

“As long as China doesn’t continue to aggressively devalue the yuan, we will see it in the next six months and the U.S. dollar will be stronger,” said Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore, referring to when the Fed might start raising rates.

The dollar showed resilience even after a Federal Reserve survey released on Monday showed manufacturing activity in New York state plunged in August to its weakest level since 2009.

“The New York Federal Reserve data was not a positive one but employment and prices remain the key points towards a potential rate hike,” said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

“The focus remains on the Fed, including what it might or might not do in the wake of China’s yuan move,” Kadota added. (additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; editing by John Stonestreet)