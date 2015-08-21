FOREX-Dollar drops on China-linked risk aversion, euro climbs

* Growth worries seen delaying Fed hike

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Friday, dropping to a two-month low against the euro, as weak factory data from economic giant China added to doubts the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates next month.

Chinese manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest pace in 6-1/2 years in August, compounding investor concerns over slowing growth in the world’s No. 2 economy and its potential impact on global growth.

Markets had been reckoning that a solid U.S. economy could prompt the Fed to raise rates for the first time in nearly ten years as soon as September.

However, weak Chinese data, sliding commodity prices and unconvincing U.S. inflation data have poured cold water on expectations of a near-term U.S. rate hike. Higher rates would raise borrowing costs for consumers and companies, possibly hurting spending and economic growth.

The euro, which is used as a “funding” currency borrowed to buy riskier but higher-yielding emerging market currencies, topped $1.13 as investors reversed such trades and bought it back. That level for euro, last trading against the dollar at $1.1282, was last seen in late June.

The dollar index of major currencies traded against the greenback was down for a third day and off 60 percent to 95.40, the lowest since June 30.

Against the yen, which is also used as a funding currency and is a more traditional safe haven, the dollar fell to its weakest in six weeks, down 0.7 percent on the day at 122.46 yen .

“Receding expectations for the Fed to raise rates at its coming meeting on Sept. 16-17 wields the potential to weaken the dollar further over the short run,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. “However, a door seen as still ajar to a move next month should help limit losses in the dollar.”

Data showing euro zone business growth unexpectedly accelerating this month gave the euro a brief boost, but most investors reckon external factors are more important drivers at the moment.

“The best thing you can argue is that the market had a significant underweight euro position, and over time, that position is being squeezed out - risk aversion means people are being forced to reduce positions,” said Paul Lambert, fund manager Insight’s head of currency investment in London. (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London and Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Bernadette Baum)