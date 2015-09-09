FOREX-Dollar rises with stock rallies that sting euro and yen

* Dollar lifted by global rally in equities

* Yen off 1 percent versus dollar

* Euro hurt by widening interest rate differentials (Recasts, adds North American action and quotes; changes byline and dateline; previous LONDON)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Wednesday, following equities rallies on Wall Street, Europe and Asia that reassured investors and sapped demand for the low-yielding euro and yen.

The yen was off more than 1 percent against the dollar after Japan’s Nikkei jumped 7.7 percent. It was the biggest single-day gain for the stocks index in nearly seven years and came after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raised hopes of more fiscal stimulus by his government.

In China, the Finance Ministry said it would strengthen fiscal policy, boost infrastructure spending and speed up tax reform, helping lift Chinese shares for a second day.

Prospects for government fiscal stimulus set the stage for a 2 percent rally in European stocks. Wall Street was up 0.75 percent in early trading that reflected a shift to riskier bets by many investors rattled by China’s unexpected devaluation last month and a withering equities decline.

“That translated into solid gains for the U.S. dollar against safer and lower-yielding currencies like the yen and euro,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

The euro was also hurt by widening interest rate differentials between two-year U.S. Treasury yields and their comparable German bunds, according to traders and strategists.

“In the short term, U.S.-German rate spreads are pushing back to their widest of the year and could start to weigh on the euro,” said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.

The dollar was last up nearly 1 percent against the yen at 120.94 yen, while the euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.1169.

The dollar index, which tracks a basket of major currencies, was ahead 0.13 percent.

Ever since China devalued its currency in early August, sending shockwaves across global markets, the dollar has followed a pattern of moving with the ebb and flow in risk appetite.

That pattern tends to favor the safe-haven yen and to a certain degree the low-yielding euro when riskier assets such as stocks and commodities are widely sold.

Many traders said the dollar, which benefits from U.S. interest rates that are higher than those of other big economies, was likely to show limited gains or losses through next week.

U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers may announce an interest rate hike on Sept. 17 at the end of a two-day meeting. Analysts believe a rate increase would boost the greenback. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)