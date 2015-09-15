FOREX-Yen gains as BOJ offers no hint on more stimulus

* Yen gains after BOJ’s Kuroda says still confident on economy

* Dollar index hovers at lowest since late August

* U.S. data mixed ahead of two-day Fed policy meeting

* Subdued UK inflation report weighs on sterling (Updates to U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The yen rose on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan refrained from further monetary stimulus, as expected, while the dollar hovered close to a three-week low against a basket of currencies a day before the Federal Reserve begins a two-day policy meeting.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda maintained his optimism that the Japanese economy will continue to recover moderately and that exports will rise gradually, although some traders had hoped for a surprise easing because of recent weak data.

More stimulus may still happen by year-end, however, which would support the yen, some analysts said.

“Further monetary easing is still on the table despite Kuroda’s upbeat message on the economy,” said Omer Esiner, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange Inc. in Washington.

Another slide in Chinese stock prices also stoked safe-haven bids for the yen.

The Japanese currency was up 0.2 percent against the dollar at 120.01 yen and up 0.3 percent versus the euro at 135.64 yen.

While the BOJ stood pat, investors are waiting to see whether the Fed may do the same on U.S. interest rates.

Traders have scaled back bets that the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed’s policy-setting group, will end its near-zero rate policy on Thursday as this summer’s global market turmoil over concerns about the Chinese economy may have overshadowed further improvement in the U.S. labor market.

Interest rate futures implied traders see about a one-in-four chance the FOMC will raise rates this week, although they still reckon the Fed will raise borrowing costs by year-end.

Weak U.S. manufacturing data mitigated a decent rise in retail sales in August but did little to sway these views.

The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 95.449, holding above the 94.913 level set on Monday which was its lowest since late August.

The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.1302, retreating from $1.1373 on Monday, its highest since Aug. 26. Traders brushed off a poor German ZEW survey that showed a slide in investor sentiment.

Sterling fell 0.3 percent to $1.5381 after data showed subdued U.K. inflation in August, tempering the case for a rate increase by the Bank of England this year.

The lack of inflation is the central argument against a rise in U.K. rates, but jobs and wage growth have been more positive, supporting a view that the BoE will follow the Fed in lifting rates in early 2016. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London and Hideyuki Sano in Toyko; Editing by Larry King and James Dalgleish)