FOREX-Dollar hits near 2-week high on revived rate hike bets

* Dollar index hits near 2-week high

* Lockhart latest Fed official to keep 2015 rate hike view alive

* Central banks seen watching currencies’ strength closely

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The dollar hit an almost two-week high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after comments from Federal Reserve officials revived expectations that U.S. interest rates will still be hiked later this year.

The greenback has bounced back over 2 percent since lows hit on Friday in the wake of the Fed’s decision not to raise interest rates, and its paring back of U.S. growth forecasts. Though some now do not expect a raise in rates until early next year, about half are betting on a rise in October or December.

In stark contrast, expectations for the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are growing that they could expand their respective stimulus programmes. That is driving down the euro and yen, boosting the greenback further.

The single currency fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday to $1.11825 . Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar edged up to 96.088, its strongest level since Sept. 10.

Against the yen, though, the dollar fell 0.4 percent to 120.115 yen, still well above a low of 119.045 yen set on Friday.

“As long as the markets continue to calm down, particularly emerging markets, there is definitely a reason to trade the dollar slightly higher, but not too much,” said Commerzbank FX strategist Esther Reichelt in Frankfurt. “Too much dollar strength could worsen the inflation outlook and could lead to the Fed not hiking.”

“All three of those central banks (the ECB, BOJ and Fed) are looking the strength of their currencies, so as soon as we have too sharp movements in any direction, the corresponding central bank will be forced to move, at least verbally, and we’ll see a correction.”

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart on Monday said last week’s decision to leave rates unchanged was largely a “risk management” exercise to be sure recent market volatility would not become a drag on the U.S. economy. He said he still expects the Fed to hike rates later this year.

The market is now waiting to hear from Fed Chair Janet Yellen herself, who is due to speak on Thursday.

While the dollar could come under pressure against the yen if risk aversion increases, the greenback is likely to find support at levels around 118.00 yen to 118.50 yen, said Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist at Bank of Singapore.

Japanese markets remained shut for a public holiday and will also be closed on Wednesday. Trade will resume on Thursday. (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Angus MacSwan)