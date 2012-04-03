FOREX-Dollar index hits 1-month low as euro, yen gain

* Yen hits 3-week high vs dollar, corrects recent sharp falls

* But trend for yen weakness seen intact

* Euro recovers after losses Mon; Fed mins, ECB meeting awaited

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to a one-month low against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, pressured by its fall to a three-week low versus the yen as investors reduced recent hefty short positions in the Japanese currency, and a recovery in the euro.

In quiet pre-Easter trade, market focus centred on the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes to the March meeting later, which will give clues on how inclined policymakers are to take additional easing steps and could weigh on the dollar.

Investors were also looking ahead to a European Central Bank policy meeting on Wednesday. Analysts said this could give the euro a brief boost as inflation concerns prevent policymakers from announcing new steps to prop up the euro zone economy.

However, many investors were still looking to sell the euro as concerns grow about a fragile outlook for the euro zone and about high debt levels in Spain.

The dollar index fell to 78.664, its weakest since March 1.

The fall came as the euro rose 0.15 percent to $1.3344, near last week’s high of $1.3385 as it recovered from falls on Monday as data showed euro zone unemployment at its highest in almost 15 years.

“The market is still very short of euros and this means that in the absence of any negative signals for the euro zone it tends to remain strong,” said Asmara Jamaleh, currency strategist at Intesa Sanpaulo in Milan.

“After the ECB meeting the euro could go higher in the very short term, above $1.34, before retracing lower, especially if the ECB remains in wait-and-see mode,” she said. However, she warned it could fall towards $1.30 within a month.

Since the mid- to late-March rally from $1.3000 to just below $1.34 fizzled out, the euro has stayed in a relatively tight $1.3250-3400 range. Many analysts expect it to move lower once it breaks below that range.

As well as the jobs numbers, data on Monday showed euro zone manufacturing activity contracted for an eighth straight month in March. This contrasted with a strong U.S. Institute for Supply Management index of manufacturing.

“There are signs Spain is under strain, its CDS prices are still high and the banking sector is not in a happy mood, so euro/dollar should trade lower,” SEB’s Muller said.

YEN RECOVERS

The dollar dropped against the yen to a low of 81.55 yen, its weakest since March 9, in a correction after a steep February-March rally to 84.19 yen. It last traded flat at 82.00 yen.

The fall was prompted as traders rushed to cover short yen positions, which according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data hit their highest in 4-1/2 years in the week to March 27.

Federal Reserve minutes due later in the session are expected to suggest a stand-by approach, with the Fed likely to warn that premature tightening would be risky, while keeping an open-minded, but uncommitted view on further easing.

Fed officials on Monday signaled little appetite for further monetary steps to stimulate U.S. growth in an economy that is gradually strengthening. However, Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week that more stimulus would remain an option.

Analysts said the broader trend for the yen to weaken remained intact following the Bank of Japan’s unexpected monetary easing measures in February.

“People have been buying into the idea that the yen could weaken and perhaps we have seen the strongest period for the yen,” said Dag Muller, technical analyst at SEB in Stockholm.

“But in the near term the yen could succumb to more of a correction from short-term exaggerated levels.”

The Australian dollar was down 0.4 percent at US$1.0366 , cutting earlier gains, after the Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates unchanged at 4.25 percent but suggested a bias towards easing.