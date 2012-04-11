FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Euro turns higher but vulnerable to Spain worries
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 10:48 AM / 6 years ago

FOREX-Euro turns higher but vulnerable to Spain worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Euro gains as stocks rise; pushes above chart resistance
    * Vulnerable to further rise in peripheral bond yields
    * Yen hits 6-week high vs dollar

    By Jessica Mortimer	
    LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the
dollar on Wednesday as gains on share markets encouraged traders
to push it through resistance levels, but it stayed vulnerable
to further selling as worries about indebted euro zone countries
persisted.	
    Analysts said the single currency could succumb to another
bout of weakness if low-rated euro zone government bonds come
under further selling pressure, with Spanish 10-year yields
 hovering close to 6 percent.	
    A weak auction of German 10-year bonds weighed a little on
the euro, but traders said market players were encouraged by the
fact that peripheral bond yields did not rise as a result.
 	
    "Spreads in peripheral Europe did not widen on the (German)
auction which was taken as a positive. Everyone was short the
euro from yesterday, so we have just done the stops and are
squeezing people out," a London-based trader said.	
    European stocks moved higher, encouraging investors
to buy riskier assets, including the euro. 	
    The common currency was up 0.45 percent at $1.3141,
having hit a high of $1.3157, with traders saying it was propped
up by demand from hedge funds as well as sovereign names earlier
reportedly buying on dips.	
    Stop loss buy orders were triggered above the 100-day moving
average around $1.3136 and Tuesday's high of $1.3145, they said.	
    Rising Spanish bond yields has exacerbated concerns about
the fragility of peripheral euro zone economies in a market
already hurt by last week's disappointing U.S. job report and
soft Chinese imports.	
    "Euro/dollar has not managed to break below $1.30, but at
the moment there is very little supportive news for the euro,"
said Audrey Childe-Freeman, global head of currency strategy at
JP Morgan Private Bank. She said the euro was vulnerable to
further falls against the dollar, yen and sterling.	
    A move below support at the bottom of the daily Ichimoku
cloud - a closely watched technical indicator - around $1.3055
and below Monday's one-month low of $1.3033 could pave the way
for a firm break below $1.30 for the euro, analysts said.	
    "I will use small gains (in the euro) to get better levels
to sell ... If Spanish yields go back above 6 percent then it
would favour a break-out of the range to the downside," said
Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.	
                 	
    YEN HITS 6-WEEK HIGH VS DOLLAR	
    The dollar was up 0.25 percent at 80.85 yen, having earlier
dropped to 80.568 yen on the EBS trading platform, its lowest
level since Feb. 29. Traders reported strong bids around
80.50-55 which capped gains for the yen.	
    The Japanese currency was supported by safe-haven flows due
to concerns about global growth and after the Bank of Japan
refrained from further monetary easing on Tuesday.	
    But analysts said expectations that the BoJ may increase its
asset purchase as soon as its policy meeting on April 27 could
put the yen back under pressure in the coming weeks.	
    Sources told Reuters the Bank of Japan will consider easing
monetary policy at that meeting. 	
    The euro was up 0.7 percent at 106.25 yen,
recovering from an earlier seven-week trough of 105.44 yen. 	
    The euro also gained some relief from comments by European
Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure that the
bank's bond-buying programme remained an option. 	
    The riskier Australian dollar recovered to trade up 0.6
percent at $1.0310, having earlier dropped to $1.0226
, its lowest since January. The Aussie also hit 82.50
yen, a level not seen since early February.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.