FOREX-Euro climbs but outlook clouded by debt concerns
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 11:58 AM / 6 years ago

FOREX-Euro climbs but outlook clouded by debt concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Euro gains as stocks rise; pushes above chart resistance
    * Vulnerable to further rise in peripheral bond yields
    * Yen hits 6-week high vs dollar

    By Jessica Mortimer	
    LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - The euro rose against the
dollar on Wednesday as gains on stock markets encouraged traders
to push it through resistance levels, but it stayed vulnerable
to further selling as worries about indebted euro zone countries
persisted.	
    Analysts said the single currency could succumb to another
bout of weakness if low-rated euro zone government bonds come
under further selling pressure, with Spanish 10-year yields
 hovering close to 6 percent.	
    A weak auction of German 10-year bonds weighed a little on
the euro, but traders said market players were encouraged by the
fact that peripheral bond yields did not rise as a result.
 	
    "Spreads in peripheral Europe did not widen on the (German)
auction which was taken as a positive. Everyone was short the
euro from yesterday, so we have just done the stops and are
squeezing people out," a London-based trader said.	
    European stocks moved higher, encouraging investors
to buy riskier assets, including the euro. 	
    The common currency was up 0.5 percent at $1.3141,
having hit a high of $1.3157, with traders saying it was propped
up by demand from hedge funds as well as sovereign names earlier
reportedly buying on dips.	
    Stop-loss buy orders were triggered above the 100-day moving
average around $1.3136 and Tuesday's high of $1.3145, they said.	
    The euro also gained some relief from comments by European
Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure that the
bank's bond-buying programme remained an option. 	
    Despite Wednesday's climb, strategists said the shared
currency remained vulnerable. Rising Spanish bond yields have
exacerbated concerns about the fragility of peripheral euro zone
economies in a market already hurt by last week's disappointing
U.S. jobs report and soft Chinese imports.	
    "People are still worried about the euro zone but there have
been too many sellers in the past few days. It's a case of one
step forward and two steps back for the euro," said Geoffrey Yu,
currency strategist at UBS.	
    Yu said sustained Spanish and Italian yield spread widening
would be enough to push the euro below $1.30, the bottom of its
recent range.	
    Technical analysts said a move below support at the bottom
of the daily Ichimoku cloud - a closely watched technical
indicator - around $1.3055 and below Monday's one-month low of
$1.3033 could pave the way for a firm break towards $1.30.	
    "Unless the euro goes through $1.3175 the path of least
resistance is for a move towards $1.3004 (the March 15 low),"
said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.	
                 	
    YEN RALLIES VS DOLLAR	
    The dollar was up 0.20 percent at 80.83 yen, having earlier
dropped to 80.568 yen on the EBS trading platform, its lowest
level since Feb. 29. Traders reported strong bids around
80.50-55 which limited dollar weakness.	
    The Japanese currency was supported by safe-haven flows due
to concerns about global growth and after the Bank of Japan
refrained from further monetary easing on Tuesday.	
    But analysts said expectations that the BoJ may increase its
asset purchase at its policy meeting on April 27 could put the
yen back under pressure in the coming weeks.	
    Sources told Reuters the Bank of Japan will consider easing
monetary policy at that meeting. 	
    The euro was up 0.7 percent at 106.24 yen,
recovering from an earlier seven-week trough of 105.44 yen. 	
    The riskier Australian dollar recovered to trade up 0.6
percent at $1.0312, having earlier dropped to $1.0226
, its lowest since January. The Aussie also hit 82.52
yen, a level not seen since early February.

