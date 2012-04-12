FOREX-Euro pares gains as Italian borrowing costs rise

* Euro well below one-week highs vs dollar

* Australian jobs report buoys Aussie

* Fed’s Yellen keeps door open for more policy action

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - The euro eased against the dollar and the yen on Thursday after Italian borrowing costs jumped at a bond auction, highlighting investor fears that the euro zone’s debt problems will ensnare larger economies.

Italy, the region’s third largest economy, saw its three-year borrowing costs rise more than a full percentage point at a bond auction, reflecting diminishing appetite for periphery debt as the effects of a one-trillion euro cash injection by the European Central Bank fade..

The worrying rise in borrowing costs for Italy comes as concerns have been revived that Spain may need a rescue package, undermining sentiment towards the single currency, which had risen to a one-week high against the dollar earlier this week.

But with both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan set to keep monetary policy ultra-loose for some time to come, losses in the euro are likely to be limited, with traders highlighting near-term support from option expiries at $1.31.

The euro was off a one-week high of $1.3158 struck on Wednesday, trading flat at $1.3125 and well within the $1.3030-$1.3165 range trodden in the past week. It had hit a session low of $1.3102 on trading platform EBS before recovering.

The common currency was 0.2 percent higher against the safe-haven yen at 106.25 yen, well above Wednesday’s trough of 105.45 and above its 200-day moving average of 105.91 yen.

“The response to the Italian bond auction and the performance of Spanish banks is an indication that problems for the euro are piling up,” said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at RWC Capital, a fund manager.

“We are short euro against the dollar and expect it to fall below the $1.30 level towards $1.26 in the near term.”

Analysts said even if risk appetite improves in coming days, the euro would underperform, especially against growth-linked currencies, because of the peripheral debt problems and concerns about the health of the region’s banking sector.

The growth-linked Australian dollar was up 0.8 percent against the U.S. dollar at $1.0391 after unexpectedly strong local employment figures eased worries that Australia’s economy could suffer as a result of slower global growth.

Australian employment surged past all expectations in March while the jobless rate stayed at a low 5.2 percent.

Mounting expectations of an interest rate cut next month and concerns about a hard economic landing in China, Australia’s single biggest export market, have combined to drag the Aussie 3.7 percent below this year’s peak of $1.0857, hit in February.

YEN OFF HIGHS

The uncertainty over whether Chinese policymakers can engineer a soft landing still lingers while concerns about rising yields on euro zone peripheral debt could intensify.

ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure sought to calm some of that nervousness when he said on Wednesday that the ECB still has its bond-buying programme as an option.

That led to some improvement in sentiment towards riskier assets and currencies, driving the safe-haven yen lower.

The dollar was up 0.2 percent against the yen at 81.04 , up from a six-week low at 80.57 yen struck earlier in the week. But most traders said if U.S. Treasury yields dip, the dollar could come under pressure.

The dollar index eased slightly to 79.70, not far from a one-week low of 79.508. The greenback has lost ground in recent sessions as expectations of another round of quantitative easing have risen following disappointing U.S. jobs data.

The Federal Reserve’s influential vice-chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday said the ultra-easy monetary policy was appropriate given high unemployment and the headwinds facing the economy, and left the door open to further action if needed.

“We expect dollar/yen to trade in a 79-83 yen range in the absence of any fresh triggers for U.S. yields,” said Geoff Kendrick, currency analyst at Nomura.

“There are still some expectations of further easing in the U.S., while the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting later this month will assume significance.”

Sources said on Wednesday the BOJ will consider easing monetary policy on April 27 by boosting government bond purchases under its asset-buying programme.