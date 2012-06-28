FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Euro falls as prospect of EU summit progress dims
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

FOREX-Euro falls as prospect of EU summit progress dims

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Euro falls to 3-week low vs dollar, yen
    * German govt source says no detailed decisions at summit
    * Italy pays dearly to sell bonds, Spanish bond yields rise
    * Dollar index rises to 3-week high

    LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a three-week
low against the dollar on Thursday on growing expectations that
a European Union summit starting later in the day will fail to
agree concrete measures to deal with the region's worsening debt
crisis.
    If this proves to be the case, the euro would come under
further pressure, although analysts said expectations were so
low that any unexpected positive development could give the
currency a lift. 
    Comments from a German government source on Thursday that
the two-day meeting would produce no detailed decisions dampened
any lingering hopes of progress. 
    The euro fell to $1.2408, its lowest since June 4. It
was last down 0.4 percent at $1.2422.
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has consistently opposed the
idea of joint euro zone debt and on Wednesday rejected calls
from Spain and Italy for action to curb their soaring borrowing
costs. 
    "It's rare that we've seen this amount of discord going into
a summit," said Chris Turner, head of foreign exchange strategy
at ING. "On the face of it it looks like it's going to be
reasonably negative for the euro."
    Traders said the euro extended losses after stop-loss sell
orders were triggered on the break below $1.2440. More losses
would see it target a two-year low hit in early June of $1.2286.
  
    Italy sold more than 5 billion euros in five- and 10-year
bonds on Thursday but at elevated borrowing costs.
. Spanish 10-year bond yields 
earlier rose back above 7 percent, a level seen as unsustainable
over the long term.
    The common currency also hit a three-week low versus the yen
, while the safe-haven dollar rose to a three-week
high against a basket of currencies and a three-week high
versus the Swiss franc.
    "If we get nothing from the European summit then that is
more or less what the market is expecting," said Carl Hammer,
chief currency strategist at SEB.
    "If there are some headlines suggesting EU leaders are
reaching agreement on curbing bank runs or using the ESM to buy
peripheral bonds then that would boost the euro slightly." 

    ECB EYED
    While concrete steps towards further economic integration of
the currency bloc are seen unlikely at present, traders said the
euro may be supported by the prospect of the European Central
Bank announcing more long-term fund injections at its meeting
next week and possibly cut interest rates.
    Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Wednesday
there was nothing to stop the bank cutting interest rates, now
at 1 percent, and 48 out of 71 economists polled by Reuters
expected a cut.  
    U.S. data offered rare positive surprises on Wednesday, with
durable goods orders and pending home sales beating forecasts.
    That helped lift the Australian dollar to a one-week high of
$1.0126. It later fell back to last trade down 0.15
percent at $1.0057.
    The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against the Japanese
yen around 79.22 yen, helped by month-end selling by
Japanese exporters.
    Traders also said trading was likely to be influenced by
month-end and quarter-end flows in an otherwise thin market
ahead of the EU summit.

