FOREX-Euro falls vs dollar as summit expectations dim
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

FOREX-Euro falls vs dollar as summit expectations dim

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Euro falls to three-week low vs dollar, yen
    * German govt source says no detailed decisions at summit
    * Italy pays dearly to sell bonds, Spanish bond yields rise
    * Dollar index rises to three-week high

    By Nia Williams
    LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a three-week
low against the dollar on Thursday on expectations that a
European Union summit starting later in the day will fail to
agree concrete measures to deal with the region's worsening debt
crisis.
    If this proves to be the case, the euro could come under
further pressure, although analysts said expectations were so
low that any surprise positive development could give the common
currency a lift. 
    Comments from a German government source that the two-day
meeting would produce no detailed decisions dampened lingering
hopes of progress. The euro also gave up brief gains after
German officials dismissed a report that the country had changed
its stance on euro bonds.     
    The common currency fell to $1.2408, its lowest since
June 4, and was last down 0.3 percent at $1.2429.
    Analysts said that with the market so focused on the outcome
of the summit trade in the euro would remain choppy and driven
by headlines during the summit.
    "If you are a day trader it's easy to jump on different
headlines but if you are a normal trader you have to wait and
see what actually gets decided," said David Bloom, head of FX
research at HSBC.
    "But it will be hard to be disappointed when expectations
are so low."
    Traders said the euro extended losses after stop-loss sell
orders were triggered on the break below $1.2440. More losses
would see it target a two-year low hit in early June of $1.2286.
    Some market players said the those lows could be tested if
signs of discord between euro zone leaders deepened.   
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has consistently opposed the
idea of joint euro zone debt and on Wednesday rejected calls
from Spain and Italy for action to curb their soaring borrowing
costs. 
    "It's rare that we've seen this amount of discord going into
a summit," said Chris Turner, head of foreign exchange strategy
at ING. "On the face of it, it looks like it's going to be
reasonably negative for the euro."
    Italy sold more than 5 billion euros in five- and 10-year
bonds on Thursday but at elevated borrowing costs.
. Spanish 10-year bond yields 
earlier rose back above 7 percent, a level seen as unsustainable
over the long term.
    The common currency also hit a three-week low versus the yen
, while the safe-haven dollar rose to a three-week
high against a basket of currencies and a three-week high
versus the Swiss franc.

    ECB EYED
    Beyond the summit, traders said the prospect of active
anti-crisis steps from the European Central Bank, possibly
including more long-term fund injections and cutting interest
rates, could support the euro.
    ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Wednesday
there was nothing to stop the bank cutting interest rates, now
at 1 percent, and 48 out of 71 economists polled by Reuters
expected a cut next week.  
    The dollar fell to a one-week low against the yen around
79.22 yen, helped by month-end selling by Japanese
exporters.

