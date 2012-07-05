CORRECTED-FOREX-Euro slumps broadly after ECB cuts rates

(Corrects deposit rate in 2nd paragraph) * ECB cuts main refinancing rate and deposit rate * China central bank surprises with rate cut * Euro underperforms growth-linked currencies (Updates prices, adds reaction to U.S. data, adds quotes) NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - The euro slumped against a range of currencies on Thursday, including a one-month low against the dollar, after the European Central Bank cut its main interest rate to a record low and reduced its deposit rate to zero to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis. Analysts said although the market had been positioned for a 25 basis point cut in the main refinancing rate, the deposit rate cut to zero - effectively encouraging banks to lend funds to each other overnight - caught some by surprise. Other investors though were hoping for more. That latter view was reinforced after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said at a press conference after the rate announcement that the ECB sees a weakening of growth in the whole of the euro zone area and that downside risks to growth are materializing. {ID:nF9E8HA00U]. The dollar posted a two-week high against the yen after favorable U.S. employment data. "The quarter point rate cut is less aggressive than some had expected given the extent of deterioration in the economies," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst, Commonwealth Foreign Exchange, Washington D.C. "Draghi was overwhelmingly cautious, yet did not suggest new liquidity or policy measures being considered, so there is a risk of being behind the curve in addressing a lot of problems, which is negative for the euro." The euro was last down 1.1 percent against the dollar at $1.2381, after falling as low as $1.2375. It was last 0.8 percent lower at 99.14 yen. Earlier in the session the euro briefly jumped after the Chinese central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rates in the latest attempt to protect the world's second-largest economy from signs of slowing growth. But the main focus remained the ECB. Many market players said the rate cut would not tackle structural problems within the euro zone and the single currency could come under further selling pressure "It (the rate cut) is more of a symbolic gesture really. It does not change the finances of any country materially," said Patrick Armstrong, fund manager at Armstrong Investment Management, who expected the euro to fall to parity with the U.S. dollar in a year's time. "We are very negative on the euro, we think all the structural overhangs on deleveraging, austerity and dealing with the debt all result in a very weak euro." Adding to pressure on the euro, surveys on Wednesday showed all of Europe's biggest economies are in recession or heading in that direction. Spain also paid higher premiums to sell its debt on Thursday than at the previous auction. EURO LOWER ON THE CROSSES The euro came under pressure against growth-linked currencies with the Chinese rate cut seen as supporting perceived riskier assets. It fell to a record low against the Australian dollar and a record trough against the New Zealand currency . Some analysts said although commodity currencies had benefited from an improvement in risk appetite after the EU summit deal, the longer-term outlook was clouded. "The Australian dollar is likely to come under pressure as signs of a global slowdown continue to emerge and we see further warning signals coming from China," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley in London. The Bank of England voted to restart its quantitative easing programme with another 50 billion pound cash injection, a move that was widely anticipated by the market. The euro fell to its lowest since May 16 against sterling, as the ECB rate cut and concerns about the currency bloc's debt crisis outweighed looser UK monetary policy. Sterling was down 0.4 percent against the dollar. The U.S. dollar recovered to trade around a two-week high against the yen after data showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in June.. A separate report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week fell by the most in two months, government data showed on Thursday, another hopeful sign for the struggling labor market.. The dollar was last up 0.3 percent at 80.07 yen. "The ADP does suggest there is a risk for a upside surprise in tomorrow's payrolls report, which is good for the dollar," said Commonwealth Foreign Exchange's Esiner. The dollar also climbed to a one-month high against the Swiss franc and was last up 1.1 percent at 0.9696. (Reporting By Nick Olivari; Additional reporting by Julie Haviv in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)