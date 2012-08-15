FOREX-Dollar at 1-month high against yen, stimulus bets ebb

* Dollar higher versus yen, analysts see more gains * Talk of European central bank diversifying out of euros * U.S. industrial output, CPI due later in the day By Anirban Nag LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a one-month high against the yen and gained against the euro on Wednesday, supported by waning expectations of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve in the near term. A rise in U.S. consumer spending led some analysts to conclude the slowdown in the world's largest economy during the second quarter will prove temporary, prompting a jump in Treasury yields. Currency traders said if U.S. bond yields continue to rise, the dollar could extend gains against the yen given the strong relationship the currency pair has with yield spreads between U.S. and Japanese government bonds. The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 78.999 yen, its strongest since mid-July on EBS. Traders reported offers above 79 yen and chartists at Commerzbank said if the dollar manages to close above its 200-day moving average of around 79.19 yen, it may rally to its June 25 high of 80.63 yen. "We are seeing a squeeze higher in dollar/yen, but we would look to sell it at 80 yen as the U.S. data, to us, is still mixed," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and Currency at fund manager RWC Capital. "In the absence of much news out of Europe, the focus will be on the data out of the U.S. today." Investors will get latest readings on U.S. consumer inflation and industrial output. Price pressure is expected to remain benign, while industrial production is forecast to accelerate a touch from the previous month. The dollar's gains saw the euro come under fresh pressure, and traders also cited talk of euro selling by a European central bank that has been diversifying its reserves into Swedish crowns and British pounds. But volumes were low, exaggerating currency moves with investors wary of selling the euro aggressively due to the prospect of the European Central Bank restarting its bond-buying programme to curb high Spanish and Italian borrowing costs. On the other hand, worries about a weak euro zone economy and the bloc's debt crisis made market participants reluctant to buy the euro except when cutting back on bets on it falling. "People are finding it hard to get inspired by the newsflow. Knowing that the euro zone debt situation is not OK makes them wary of buying the euro," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea. The common currency fell to a session low of $1.2276 on trading platform EBS, dropping past stop-loss orders at $1.2310. It held well above a two-year low of $1.2042 hit in late July while staying below last week's one-month high of $1.2444. It also gave up gains against the yen. It was last trading marginally lower at 96.977 yen with stop-loss orders cited below 96.80 yen. DOLLAR BUOYED The dollar had been under pressure on growing talk that the Fed could launch another round of bond-buying, or quantitative easing, as early as September. But analysts say if forthcoming U.S. data show that the economy is improving, the need for further stimulus would wane, helping the dollar to bounce. The latest U.S. retail sales data also contrasted with figures last week showing Japan's economy expanded by just 0.3 percent between April and June, half the pace expected. "It's a double effect for the yen, with poor Japanese GDP numbers and good numbers from the U.S., but it's not a massive move. We are getting used to having dollar/yen move in tiny ranges," said Nordea's Christensen. Dollar gains may be stemmed by the potential for fund repatriation by Japanese institutional investors during August, analysts and traders said. August typically sees a large number of bond redemptions in U.S. Treasuries as well as coupon payments, and Japanese investors holding Treasuries might sell the dollar against the yen to bring home some of the proceeds. The dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 82.735, pulling away from a low of 82.041 reached early last week. The higher-yielding Australian dollar fell, trading down 0.4 percent at $1.0465, hurt after Moody's ratings agency said it might eventually downgrade the credit ratings of some Australian states.