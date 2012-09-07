FOREX-Euro hits 2-month peak as investors cheer ECB plan

* ECB bond-buying plan lifts appetite for riskier currencies

* Euro races to six-month high versus Swiss franc

* U.S. jobs data in focus, then Chinese data on Sunday

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The euro hit a two-month high against the dollar and the safe-haven yen on Friday as investors cheered the European Central Bank’s plan to lower borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.

ECB President Mario Draghi, backing up his promise to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, unveiled a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying programme on Thursday aimed at lowering painfully high borrowing costs for stressed member states.

Yields on Spanish 10-year government bonds fell to their lowest since May on Friday, while Italian yields also dropped, lifting the euro across the board. The single currency rose to its highest against the Swiss franc in six months, data from trading platform EBS showed.

Talk that the Swiss National Bank could raise its floor against the euro to 1.22 Swiss francs from 1.20 also drove hedge funds to unwind bets the euro would fall.

Some said the euro may rise further against the dollar in the near term due to the potential for more position squaring and the risk of further monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve if U.S. jobs data later in the day disappointed.

“We expect the euro to rise above $1.27 in the near term,” said George Saravelos, G10 FX strategist at Deutsche Bank. “Draghi has lowered the risk premium towards the euro and some of the action in the euro/Swiss is reflective of that.”

The euro was up 0.4 percent at $1.2686 on EBS, its highest since early July, knocking out a reported option barrier at $1.2660. More barriers were cited at $1.2700 with offers to sell by sovereign funds layered around those levels, traders said.

The single currency also rose to a two-month high of 100.15 yen, up 0.4 percent on the day, and 1.21384 Swiss francs.

YEN TO WEAKEN?

Draghi’s plan gave a huge boost to riskier assets like stocks and put safe-haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc under pressure.

The dollar inched up 0.1 percent to 78.92 yen, not far from a three-week high of 79.04.

The yen has ceded ground against the dollar this week after stronger-than-expected data on U.S. private-sector employment triggered a rise in Treasury yields.

With the ECB steps likely to boost investor appetite for risk, the yen may weaken further on the crosses, said Tohru Sasaki, chief foreign exchange strategist for JPMorgan Chase Bank in Tokyo.

How the yen fares against the dollar, however, will hinge on how market expectations evolve over chances for further stimulus by the Federal Reserve, he said.

Investors will look to U.S. jobs data due at 1230 GMT for further hints on whether the Fed will launch another bond-buying programme, or quantitative easing, after its policy meeting next week.

The Australian dollar rose 0.6 percent to $1.0342, holding firm after climbing roughly 0.9 percent on Thursday for its biggest one-day gain in a month as traders trimmed bets against the commodity currency.

A flood of Chinese data on Sunday could provide a challenging backdrop for the Australian dollar, which has retreated over the past month on worries about a slowdown in China, Australia’s single biggest export market.